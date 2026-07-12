Victoria Beckham's Spice Girls dispute exposed as Mel C makes bombshell claims

Melanie Chisholm has opened up about a heated argument with former bandmate Victoria Beckham.
The 52-year-old singer revealed on The Louis Theroux Podcast that the clash took place at the 1996 BRIT Awards, before the Spice Girls found fame with their debut hit, "Wannabe."
She recalled the evening as an "amazing night" spent celebrating with champagne and sitting alongside Lenny Kravitz.
“We were just leaving, we were going to find our car, and whatever the situation was, I just turned around and go, ‘Victoria, f‑—k off,’” Mel C recalled.
She went on to share, “I go home, go to bed, I wake up the next morning, and I was in a lot of trouble.”
“I was told in no uncertain terms that if anything ever happened like that again, I would be gone,” Mel C said, before adding, “That completely freaked me out.”
“Those dreams as a child, which now were a possibility, I might have f—ked it all up,” she said.
Mel C previous commnets about Mel B
In May, Mel C joked that Mel B was the Spice Girls member who was most "boy crazy" during the band's '90s heyday, saying on Cosmopolitan's Blind Date that she "was very popular."
Spice Girls reunion
There is no planned Spice Girls reunion tour or major live performance in the works.
Although fans had hoped for a 2026 reunion to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Wannabe, the comeback tour was shelved when the group couldn't agree on the plans.
In early 2026, Mel C (Sporty Spice) explicitly confirmed on Australia's The Smallzy Show that "there is no reunion" planned for the milestone year.
Mel B also brushed off reunion rumors, explaining she has given up trying to convince the group to tour. She said reaching 50 helped her accept that no one should be pressured into performing.