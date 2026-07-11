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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 34 minutes ago
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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding: 'Special' new details emerge days after ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married in a star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 34 minutes ago
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelces wedding: Special new details emerge days after ceremony
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding: 'Special' new details emerge days after ceremony

Jennifer Nettles has shared new details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the July 10 opening night of her off-Broadway musical, Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, The Bondsman starlet described the Lover singer’s and the NFL star’s star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding as "special."

“To be a part of even a small part of their story for me was super special because, obviously, these are two people who are at the absolute top of their industry, the top of their game, the top of their craft, the top of their artistry,” Nettles said.

She added, “It’s such an important time in their lives. To be able to witness that very special moment, it’s beautiful.”

Despite their years-long friendship and musical collaboration on Babe, Nettles revealed she never expected to be invited to Swift's star-studded wedding.

“It all surprised me, because of course, no one knew anything,” she explained of the wedding.

Nettles mentioned, “I guess people had — there were leaks here and there where people were guessing, but no one knew for sure where we were going until much closer to the time.”

“I’m so proud to have been even a little part of her story,” she stated.

Nettles went on to share, “Obviously, throughout her history, she and I have worked together before, and I have such an admiration for her and what she has done.”

“As a songwriter, you can’t touch her,” she said, before adding, “She’s the biggest artist of all time, really of our generation.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelces wedding: Special new details emerge days after ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding celebration welcomed close to 1,000 guests, who watched the bride and groom take turns reading their vows from gold books on July 3.

Adam Sandler officiated, with Austin Swift and Jason Kelce standing beside the bride and groom.

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