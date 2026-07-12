Britney Spears speaks out on alarming stunt months after DUI arrest

Britney Spears has addressed the alarming incident after her DUI arrest, explaining the circumstances behind the widely discussed stunt.
The Toxic singer took to Instagram on Sunday to post a dramatic image of herself lying on her car roof with her arms spread wide, captioning it, "arching to the lords."
“What people see is two seconds of insanity of me arching me to the lords !!!!!” she wrote in a caption.
Spears added, “yet the days and hours of my reality !!!!!! Nothing is what it seems.”
The Womanizer singer concluded her caption, “Psss I think I need to come out of the roof quite a bit more.”
Britney Spears wild stunt
Notably her remarks came after Spears was photographed standing through the moonroof of a black Mercedes SUV as it cruised along the busy 101 Freeway near Studio City after traveling from Thousand Oaks on Wednesday.
She was seen extending both arms across the roof of the moving vehicle and leaning her head back, appearing unconcerned by the busy freeway around her.
After stopping at a gas station, Spears was seen laughing with her mystery chauffeur, who has recently been linked to her romantically.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider claimed Spears briefly leaned out to assess the traffic, saying, “Britney just went through the sunroof for a quick moment, she wanted to see what the traffic was about up ahead because the cars came to a stop. She wanted to see how long they would be delayed.”
The source went on to say, “She used to do this all the time as a kid growing up in the South, she loves having the warm wind blow through her hair in the summer, it's fun. She is having a fun summer and is happy, she is in a good place. If it's illegal to put your head through a sunroof, she doesn't know it! She didn't mean to do anything bad.”
Britney Spears DUI case
To note, this stunt scene occurred after Spears recently resolved her DUI case by pleading to a reduced reckless driving charge from her March arrest.
She avoided jail but was sentenced to 12 months' probation, fined $571 and ordered to complete 30 hours of DUI education, along with strict driving and substance-related conditions.