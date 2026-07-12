Jon Bon Jovi's stage comeback takes frightening turn after onstage slip

Jon Bon Jovi faced an unexpected scare during his long-awaited return to the stage, as a close call briefly interrupted the performance before the rock icon quickly regained composure and carried on with the show.
The 64-year-old rocker appeared to stumble on a staircase during Bon Jovi's comeback concert at New York's Madison Square Garden while performing the band's 1988 hit, Bad Medicine.
Fan footage showed Jon Bon Jovi briefly lose his footing while climbing a staircase during the performance.
The It’s My Life singer quickly regained his balance and carried on without missing a beat.
"Just a little stumble then straight back into it," the caption over the footage read.
It added, "Like a true rock star."
The comeback concert kicked off Bon Jovi's Forever Tour and marked the band's first large-scale public performance in four years.
Jon Bon Jovi health recovery
In June, Jon Bon Jovi said he had fully recovered after a lengthy recovery, recalling the shock of learning his vocal cord had been damaged.
The return marked a major milestone for Jon, who underwent vocal cord medialisation in 2022 after one of his vocal cords began to deteriorate, casting doubt over his touring future.
He spent months recovering, working extensively with vocal coaches to regain his singing ability.
Addressing the packed arena, the singer admitted he had missed the energy of live audiences as he returned to the stage with his longtime bandmates and touring musicians.
Jon Bon Jovi concert playlist
The concert featured many of the band's signature songs, including It's My Life, Wanted Dead or Alive, Who Says You Can't Go Home and Livin' on a Prayer.
The setlist also included newer songs, opening with The Beatles' With a Little Help From My Friends before taking fans on a journey through more than four decades of Bon Jovi music.