'Love Island USA' Season 8 finale to air tonight: How to watch, winner predictions, more 

One of the most anticipated Love Island USA Season 8 finale is set to hit your screens on Sunday, July 12, marking an end to a thrilling season with four couples competing for the $100,000 grand prize.
How to watch Love Island USA Season 8 finale?
The finale episode will be available to watch on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET, where viewers will see which couple remained successful in winning everyone’s hearts after weeks of romance, drama and unexpected twists.
Final four couples compete for victory
Love Island USA Season 8 finalists include Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt, Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff, Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea, and Kenzie Annis and Dylan Wrona.
Every couple has seen several eliminations, public votes and recoupling to secure their spot in the finale.
Who won 'Love Island USA' season 8?
Love Island USA’s winner is always being decided by public voting, making viewers a crucial part of the finale.
Throughout the season, fans have closely followed all the electrifying activities, dramatic twists, surprising eliminations and evolving relationships, and now the final result is all in fan’s hands.
What to expect from last episode?
The finale episode is likely to feature some romantic final dates, heartwarming conversations and the revelation of the Season 8 champions.
The winning couple will get a prize money of $100,000, capturing tremendous attention after leaving the villa.
Moreover, Love Island fans are hoping for news of a post-season reunion, where contestants could reflect on their unique experience and reveal the unknown details of the relationships inside the villa and after the end of show.