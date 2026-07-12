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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 35 minutes ago
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Lenzman dead at 47: Dutch drum and bass DJ dies after long cancer battle

The Dutch musician has lost a long and treacherous battle against cancer, revealed family

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 35 minutes ago
Lenzman dead at 47: Dutch drum and bass DJ dies after long cancer battle
Lenzman dead at 47: Dutch drum and bass DJ dies after long cancer battle

Lenzman, the renowned Dutch drum and bass producer and founder of The North Quarter label, has passed away at the age of 47.

The DJ, whose real name was Teije van Vliet, had been battling cancer for over three years.

Family confirms Lenzman's passing

On Sunday, July 12, Lenzman's family turned to his Instagram account to confirm the heartbreaking news, noting, "He fought with so much strength, courage, and love."

The statement, signed by his wife Ashanti and daughters Riva and Nya, read, "He showed us what true strength means, and I will forever be proud to have walked this life beside him."


"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who has supported us, loved Teije, sent messages, visited, helped, and stood beside us during this difficult time. Your kindness and love have meant more than words can ever express. We are forever grateful to be surrounded by so many beautiful people," the statement added.

Lenzman's cancer journey

Last year, Lenzman revealed that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer in January 2023. He shared that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body and was incurable.

He underwent emergency brain surgery after losing consciousness at home, followed by reconstructive surgery in 2024. 

Lenzman eventually returned to performing but suffered further health complications, including an epileptic seizure, and underwent radiotherapy. 

Earlier this year, The North Quarter confirmed that treatment for his terminal cancer had stopped.

Despite his illness, the DJ remained involved with music, as he wrote in 2025 that music "helped him stay positive" as he underwent treatment and attending gigs became harder.

Lenzman recent music

The musician's recent releases included We Blessy on 1985 Music with Manchester MC Fox and Satl, and two tunes made with collaborator Redeyes, Heart Is So Heavy (with Pinty and Natacha Kanga) and Out The Dance (with Danny Sanchez). 


The latter tracks are expected to be released as part of a collaborative LP with Redeyes on The North Quarter later this year.

Born in Amsterdam, Lenzman became a prominent figure in soulful drum & bass, releasing music through labels including Metalheadz, which put out his debut album, Looking At The Stars, in 2014. 

He founded The North Quarter in 2016, establishing the label as an influential platform for soul-inflected drum & bass and related sounds.

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