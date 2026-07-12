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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Dwayne Johnson teases new Kevin Hart project after 'Moana' box office update

The 'Red Notice' star recently appeared in Moana's new instalment, which released earlier this month

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson teases new Kevin Hart project after Moana box office update
Dwayne Johnson teases new Kevin Hart project after 'Moana' box office update

After receiving a disappointing update on his new film, Moana live-action, Dwayne Johnson has announced a new project with Kevin Hart.

The wrestler-turned-actor is set to explore another variety of craft as he hinted at an upcoming debut on Broadway with his longtime buddy.

Meanwhile, promoting his new film, Dwayne made remarks that left fans curious whether the actor is set to test his stand-up artist's skills. 

Dwayne teased new announcement  

In a conversation with People, the father of three said he and his friend, Kevin, are gearing up to collaborate with none other than the infamous producer Jeffrey Seller for something exciting over "the past two and a half to three years."


"We should’ve been great. Kevin is my best friend. I love him to death, and the truth is he's so booked for the next three to five years," he announced.

The Red Notice star continued, "That's his schedule; that’s a reality. I totally get it. And I love it, and I respect him for that. We do Jumanji, which we’ll promote at the end of the year, but I’m not letting that dream go." 

As of now, the critically acclaimed actor kept his lips tight in sharing the additional details about the exciting secret project.

This project with Kevin Hart will become the first, as Dwayne Johnson has not worked in Broadway theatre, though it has been a longtime quiet dream.

Moana live-action box office update 

The two have formed one of Hollywood's most successful comedic duos, known for their combined projects, including Central Intelligence, which was released in 2016, and all instalments.

This update came after Dwayne Johnson's new film, the live-action Moana, was unable to perform at the box office.

According to media reports, the film is tracking for a disappointing opening weekend, with estimates projecting a domestic debut of $42M to $45M. 

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