Sofía Vergara shares breathtaking photos from her birthday bash in Italy

Sofía Vergara offered her fans a peek into her 54th birthday bash in Italy.
Taking to Instagram, the Modern Family star shared a carousel of photos from her thrilling birthday celebrations in a sizzling red two-piece bikini on a yacht in Italy just a day after her birthday on July 10.
In the images, the 54-year-old smiled at the camera while sitting on a couch on the yacht, making the most out of her day.
For the special event, Sofía opted for a striking bright red tie-bikini top and matching bottoms and coupled it with a dainty necklace with a diamond and gold bangles.
Alongside the birthday post was a beautiful caption which read, So happy for all the love from u guys yesterday! It was the best bday ever!!! and thank u Italy for all my 300 cakes!” (adding fun-filled emojis)
“54 is a good number!!!!” she added.
Shortly after the post went viral, several fans and friends flocked to the comments section to express their love and wish their favourite actress on her special day.
A fan wrote, “You make 54 look good!!!”
Another fan commented, “Such a beauty and an amazing , talented and creative soul! “
“You are beautiful my Sofi your age is spectacular you are spectacular, your essence is spectacular, happy birthday and may you continue the course all year with lots of health,“ a third fan wrote.
While sharing snaps of other birthday celebrations from Italy, the actress uploaded a few photos on her Instagram Stories, including a video of a flag on a speedboat that read, “Happy birthday,” and had her face on it.