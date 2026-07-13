Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

William and Kate make strategic public move after Harry, Meghan's 'successful' UK trip

Prince Harry concludes his five day trip to the United Kingdom after secret reunion with King Charles

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
William and Kate make strategic public move after Harry, Meghans successful UK trip
William and Kate make strategic public move after Harry, Meghan's 'successful' UK trip  

Prince William and Kate Middleton have recently showcased how powerful they are when it comes to representing the monarchy.  

Among several controversies which are damaging the royal reputation, the Prince and Princess of Wales decided to make some high-profile royal engagements to avoid King Charles' light-hearted treatment towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have became a subject of online chatter due to their rebelious behaviour towards royalty. 

The future monarch – who is reportedly "furious" over the latest reunion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with His Majesty and his life partner, Queen Camilla - has attended the 2026 Wimbledon tournament alongside his two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

Notably, the move showed William and Kate's intention to  stay in the headlines despite being left out by the monarch to meet with Harry and Meghan, who also brought their kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, nearly four years ago. 

Why Prince William is furious over King Charles and Meghan Markle's reunion 

Speaking about Charles' particular decision to not include the next heir to the British throne at the private meeting, an insider suggested that this move has seemingly made the future king and queen "unpleasant," and, in response, they are making rare appearances at some of the notable events.

"It's my understanding that William is furious about this. Why? Because it's a reward for the treachery, disloyalty and the cruelty of Harry and Meghan," the tipster revealed.

The source further shared, "Charles wants to see his grandchildren, but Harry and Meghan had no right to be on a royal property. They got their way as usual." 

What was King Charles' offer to William and Meghan? 

According to multiple media reports, William, 45, is also disappointed with the royal offer he has given to the Duke before he arrived in his homeland.  

After the father of two agreed to stay for one night at Buckingham Palace just before his arrival, King Charles turned down the offer, confirming publicly that his youngest son will not be allowed to stay at the royal residence.

The whole situation, which caused an "utter shame" to His Majesty, has given William a gesture of "I told you so." 

"William would have seen this coming, making this incredibly embarrassing for his father, who has yet again tried to offer Harry an olive branch," the source added. 

Apart from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wimbledon appearance, the royal couple also attended a DMMI polo club session, where they make appearance due to their busy working schedules.  

As of now, neither King Charles nor the Prince and Princess of Wales have commented on the private meeting of Harry and Meghan. 

Prince Harry's low-key stop at Princess Diana's family home revealed: Details
Prince Harry's low-key stop at Princess Diana's family home revealed: Details
Princess Kate congratulates Arthur Ferry as he makes surprising offer for George, Charlotte
Princess Kate congratulates Arthur Ferry as he makes surprising offer for George, Charlotte
Buckingham Palace shares 'deeply saddened' news as Prince Harry concludes UK visit
Buckingham Palace shares 'deeply saddened' news as Prince Harry concludes UK visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton set for Wimbledon outing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Prince William, Kate Middleton set for Wimbledon outing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Royal family pays tribute to late Qatar emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
Royal family pays tribute to late Qatar emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
Andrew makes special desire for Beatrice, Eugenie as he battles royal isolation
Andrew makes special desire for Beatrice, Eugenie as he battles royal isolation
King Charles drops heartwarming update after Princess Kate presents Wimbledon trophy
King Charles drops heartwarming update after Princess Kate presents Wimbledon trophy
Prince Harry calls it 'difficult day' after King Charles' private reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry calls it 'difficult day' after King Charles' private reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Prince William finally responds after Meghan's surprising comments on King Charles' reunion
Prince William finally responds after Meghan's surprising comments on King Charles' reunion
Princess Kate crowns Linda Nosková Wimbledon Champion after dramatic final
Princess Kate crowns Linda Nosková Wimbledon Champion after dramatic final
Prince Harry reveals sweet family tradition about honoring Princess Diana
Prince Harry reveals sweet family tradition about honoring Princess Diana
Princess Kate pens joyful message after King Charles secret reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Princess Kate pens joyful message after King Charles secret reunion with Archie, Lilibet

Popular News

How to protect yourself from heat waves? Easy tips to stay cool

How to protect yourself from heat waves? Easy tips to stay cool
2 hours ago
Mitch McConnell breaks silence on hospitalization, confirms return to senate

Mitch McConnell breaks silence on hospitalization, confirms return to senate
4 hours ago
Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend: Who is Laila Hasanovic, relationship details ahead of 2026 Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend: Who is Laila Hasanovic, relationship details ahead of 2026 Wimbledon final
13 hours ago