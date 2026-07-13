William and Kate make strategic public move after Harry, Meghan's 'successful' UK trip  

Prince William and Kate Middleton have recently showcased how powerful they are when it comes to representing the monarchy.
Among several controversies which are damaging the royal reputation, the Prince and Princess of Wales decided to make some high-profile royal engagements to avoid King Charles' light-hearted treatment towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have became a subject of online chatter due to their rebelious behaviour towards royalty.
The future monarch – who is reportedly "furious" over the latest reunion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with His Majesty and his life partner, Queen Camilla - has attended the 2026 Wimbledon tournament alongside his two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.
Notably, the move showed William and Kate's intention to stay in the headlines despite being left out by the monarch to meet with Harry and Meghan, who also brought their kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, nearly four years ago.
Why Prince William is furious over King Charles and Meghan Markle's reunion
Speaking about Charles' particular decision to not include the next heir to the British throne at the private meeting, an insider suggested that this move has seemingly made the future king and queen "unpleasant," and, in response, they are making rare appearances at some of the notable events.
"It's my understanding that William is furious about this. Why? Because it's a reward for the treachery, disloyalty and the cruelty of Harry and Meghan," the tipster revealed.
The source further shared, "Charles wants to see his grandchildren, but Harry and Meghan had no right to be on a royal property. They got their way as usual."
What was King Charles' offer to William and Meghan?
According to multiple media reports, William, 45, is also disappointed with the royal offer he has given to the Duke before he arrived in his homeland.
After the father of two agreed to stay for one night at Buckingham Palace just before his arrival, King Charles turned down the offer, confirming publicly that his youngest son will not be allowed to stay at the royal residence.
The whole situation, which caused an "utter shame" to His Majesty, has given William a gesture of "I told you so."
"William would have seen this coming, making this incredibly embarrassing for his father, who has yet again tried to offer Harry an olive branch," the source added.
Apart from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wimbledon appearance, the royal couple also attended a DMMI polo club session, where they make appearance due to their busy working schedules.
As of now, neither King Charles nor the Prince and Princess of Wales have commented on the private meeting of Harry and Meghan.