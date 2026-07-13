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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Princess Anne embarks on high-profile visit to South Korea as part of Asia tour

The Princess Royal touches down in South Korea to kick off her five-day Asia tour

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Princess Anne embarks on high-profile visit to South Korea as part of Asia tour
Princess Anne embarks on high-profile visit to South Korea as part of Asia tour

Princess Anne has kicked off her high-profile Asia tour.

The Princess Royal, joined by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, began her major overseas tour today, Monday, July 13, by arriving in South Korea, marking the beginning of her five-day Asia visit.

As previously shared, the 75-year-old Royal will spend three days in South Korea before making her way to Thailand for the final two days.

The tour, which includes a series of official events aimed at strengthening the close bilateral relationship between Britain and the two countries, marks a significant royal visit to the region and features memorial ceremonies, diplomatic meetings, and visits highlighting cooperation in various sectors.

During her South Korea trip, Princess Anne will mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Imjin River and will honour the sacrifice of British soldiers who fought during the Korean War.


She will also highlight the close partnership between the UK and Korea across education and innovation, advanced technologies, and research on her trip.

On Thursday, July 16, King Charles’s sister will make her way to the tour’s second stop, Thailand, where she is scheduled to visit a local school in Bangkok supported by Save the Children Thailand, as well as meet the Thai Prime Minister and Their Majesties the King and Queen.

She will also pay respects to Her Late Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother before concluding the Asia tour on Friday, July 17, 2026.

About Princess Anne

Princess Anne
Princess Anne

Princess Anne, born on August 15, 1950, is a member of the British Royal Family as the second child and only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

She is the sister of King Charles III and 18th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Holding the title of Princess Royal, Anne is regarded as one of the most hard-working member of the British Royal Family.

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