Prince Harry’s team reacts as Meghan Markle pulls out of major event last-minute

Meghan Markle’s last-minute call to pull out of a memorable Prince Harry event sparked a surprising reaction from the organizers.
Earlier this week – the Duchess of Sussex travelled to the UK with her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet just days in a surprising move after scrapping her initial plans.
Despite reportedly landing in London on the same day Harry marked one-year countdown to The Invictus Games 2027 – set to take place in Birmingham, Meghan did not join her beloved husband for the historic ceremony on Friday, July 10, 2026.
Now insiders have offered insights into IG27 organizers’ true feelings over Meghan’s surprising decision as she was expected to attend the ceremony since its announcement.
A source told Rob Shuter, “There was a real sense of relief backstage” adding, “when Harry comes alone, the focus stays exactly where he wants it—on the veterans, not on the media frenzy that can surround a royal couple. Everyone could relax and let the event shine.”
Drawing a contrast between Harry and Meghan’s nature when it comes to high-profile events, the insiders praised Harry as one of the easiest high-profile guests organizers work with.
While Meghan’s visits usually “involve extra security meetings, tighter schedules, and constant last-minute adjustments.”
“With Harry on his own, everything is refreshingly straightforward. The team can focus on delivering a great event instead of managing endless logistics and drama,” they added.