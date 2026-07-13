Royal Family shares King Charles first exciting update after Harry, Meghan US return

King Charles office has released an exciting new video of the monarch just days after his reunion with Meghan Markle and grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
On Monday, July 13, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family offered fans an exclusive peek into King Charles’ special engagement wtih Queen Camilla last week.
The video featured Prince Harry and William's father painting two tiny snails during his visit to ZSL to mark its 100th anniversary.
“Why was His Majesty The King painting a tiny snail at London Zoo?” read the caption alongside the video.
It continued, “During a special visit to mark ZSL's 200th anniversary, ZSL Patron His Majesty The King helped give two very special partula snails a dot of “snail varnish” ahead of their release back into the wild later this year.”
“The tiny dots of colour help our conservationists identify individual snails and monitor their progress once they return home to French Polynesia. This year’s cohort will be marked orange, but these two received a special Royal Purple mark to commemorate the visit,” added the description.
The Instagram reel which was originally shared on zoo’s official page further noted, “Partula snails were once driven to the brink of extinction after the introduction of another snail species devastated their populations — with some disappearing from the wild entirely.”
“But thanks to decades of work by ZSL conservationists and partners around the world, these species have been rescued, cared for at London Zoo, and are now returning to their island homes,” it added.
“It’s one of ZSL’s longest-running conservation projects, led by some of our longest-serving experts, proving that no species is too small to save,” it concluded.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first-ever joint trip to the UK came to an end over the weekend with a poignant visit to Duke's late mother, Princess Diana's grave at Althorp House over the weekend.