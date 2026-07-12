Prince William, Kate Middleton set for Wimbledon outing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Prince William will join his wife Kate Middleton and their two eldest children in Royal Box for the men's final at Wimbledon on Sunday.
Kate, who is the patron of the All England Club, will present the trophy to the winner between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.
Sharing Kengsington Palace announcement, Royal expert Emily Ferguson penned on X, "The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the Men's Final at Wimbledon this afternoon."
Kate Middleton at women's final
The outing come a day after the Princess of Wales handed the trophy to women's final winner Linda Noskova, who became the youngest women's champion since 2011.
Kate received a standing ovation from the crowd as she stepped out onto Centre Court in a red belted top and pleated midi skirt.
Besides presenting the award, Catherine also greeted ball boys and ball girls as she arrived on Centre Court for the trophy presentation, and met members of the court service team after the ceremony was completed.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte to attend Wimbledon final
As reported by the Associate Press, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join their parents for the star-studded sporting event. All four were also present to watch Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in last year's final.
Other dignitaries in the Royal Box were set to include German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italy's sports minister Andrea Abodi.
Former Wimbledon champions Stefan Edberg, Lleyton Hewitt, Richard Krajicek, Jan Kodes, and Stan Smith are also expected to attend the final.
Prince Harry's final public appearance in the UK
The Prince and Princess of Wales' announcement came as Prince Harry marked the final public appearance of his UK visit, a day after he, Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet met the King and Queen.
He visited a summer festival in Warwickshire and made an emotional confession linked to his children.
During his visit, he took part in a yoga session with goats and answered some questions from the children who are supported by Scotty's Little Soldiers.
Poppy, nine, asked the Duke, "What makes you laugh when you've had a difficult day?"
Replying to the question, Harry noted, "You know what, sometimes it's just a difficult day. It's not always possible to laugh but my dog makes me laugh, my children make me laugh, and if I need to laugh I'll probably put something really funny on the television."
Notably, Prince Harry was not accompanied by Meghan to any public events in the UK this week.