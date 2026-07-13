Prince Harry's low-key stop at Princess Diana's family home revealed: Details

Prince Harry was reportedly seen leaving his late mother Princess Diana's family home during his latest visit to the UK, sparking fresh interest in his private meetings.
The Duke of Sussex was reportedly seen leaving Princess Diana's ancestral home, Althorp House, in Northamptonshire on Friday, shortly after what would have been her 65th birthday.
The Spencer family estate is where the late princess spent part of her childhood.
The estate, now home to Harry's uncle Charles Spencer, is also the final resting place of Princess Diana, who is buried on a secluded island.
Meghan Markle visited the grave in 2022, but Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have yet to do so.
As previously reported by The Sun, the duke reportedly hoped to take Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to visit their late grandmother's grave during the family's UK trip for the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
The Spencer family bought Althorp House back in 1508. After growing up at Park House, Diana moved to Althorp when she was 14 following the death of her grandfather, upon which her father inherited the 8th Earl Spencer title.
While the estate is open to the public annually in July and August, Diana's final resting place is not accessible to the public.
Following her tragic death in 1997, the royal was laid to rest on a private tree-covered island in the grounds.
Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles
Notably, Harry’s visit came after he paid a visit to his father, King Charles last week.
After attending the Invictus one-year-to-go event on Friday morning, Harry's wife and children joined him for a family reunion with King Charles.
According to Hello!, Harry also visited Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, where he was hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.
The visit marked the first time Archie and Lilibet had seen their grandfather since the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.