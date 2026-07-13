Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 24 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince Harry's low-key stop at Princess Diana's family home revealed: Details

The Duke of Sussex was reportedly seen leaving Princess Diana's ancestral home

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 24 minutes ago
Prince Harrys low-key stop at Princess Dianas family home revealed: Details
Prince Harry's low-key stop at Princess Diana's family home revealed: Details

Prince Harry was reportedly seen leaving his late mother Princess Diana's family home during his latest visit to the UK, sparking fresh interest in his private meetings.

The Duke of Sussex was reportedly seen leaving Princess Diana's ancestral home, Althorp House, in Northamptonshire on Friday, shortly after what would have been her 65th birthday.

The Spencer family estate is where the late princess spent part of her childhood.

The estate, now home to Harry's uncle Charles Spencer, is also the final resting place of Princess Diana, who is buried on a secluded island.

Prince Harrys low-key stop at Princess Dianas family home revealed: Details

Meghan Markle visited the grave in 2022, but Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have yet to do so.

As previously reported by The Sun, the duke reportedly hoped to take Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to visit their late grandmother's grave during the family's UK trip for the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

The Spencer family bought Althorp House back in 1508. After growing up at Park House, Diana moved to Althorp when she was 14 following the death of her grandfather, upon which her father inherited the 8th Earl Spencer title.

While the estate is open to the public annually in July and August, Diana's final resting place is not accessible to the public.

Following her tragic death in 1997, the royal was laid to rest on a private tree-covered island in the grounds.

Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles

Notably, Harry’s visit came after he paid a visit to his father, King Charles last week.

After attending the Invictus one-year-to-go event on Friday morning, Harry's wife and children joined him for a family reunion with King Charles.

Prince Harrys low-key stop at Princess Dianas family home revealed: Details

According to Hello!, Harry also visited Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, where he was hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The visit marked the first time Archie and Lilibet had seen their grandfather since the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

William and Kate make strategic public move after Harry, Meghan's 'successful' UK trip
William and Kate make strategic public move after Harry, Meghan's 'successful' UK trip
Princess Kate congratulates Arthur Ferry as he makes surprising offer for George, Charlotte
Princess Kate congratulates Arthur Ferry as he makes surprising offer for George, Charlotte
Buckingham Palace shares 'deeply saddened' news as Prince Harry concludes UK visit
Buckingham Palace shares 'deeply saddened' news as Prince Harry concludes UK visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton set for Wimbledon outing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Prince William, Kate Middleton set for Wimbledon outing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Royal family pays tribute to late Qatar emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
Royal family pays tribute to late Qatar emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
Andrew makes special desire for Beatrice, Eugenie as he battles royal isolation
Andrew makes special desire for Beatrice, Eugenie as he battles royal isolation
King Charles drops heartwarming update after Princess Kate presents Wimbledon trophy
King Charles drops heartwarming update after Princess Kate presents Wimbledon trophy
Prince Harry calls it 'difficult day' after King Charles' private reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry calls it 'difficult day' after King Charles' private reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Prince William finally responds after Meghan's surprising comments on King Charles' reunion
Prince William finally responds after Meghan's surprising comments on King Charles' reunion
Princess Kate crowns Linda Nosková Wimbledon Champion after dramatic final
Princess Kate crowns Linda Nosková Wimbledon Champion after dramatic final
Prince Harry reveals sweet family tradition about honoring Princess Diana
Prince Harry reveals sweet family tradition about honoring Princess Diana
Princess Kate pens joyful message after King Charles secret reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Princess Kate pens joyful message after King Charles secret reunion with Archie, Lilibet

Popular News

How to protect yourself from heat waves? Easy tips to stay cool

How to protect yourself from heat waves? Easy tips to stay cool
2 hours ago
Mitch McConnell breaks silence on hospitalization, confirms return to senate

Mitch McConnell breaks silence on hospitalization, confirms return to senate
4 hours ago
Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend: Who is Laila Hasanovic, relationship details ahead of 2026 Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend: Who is Laila Hasanovic, relationship details ahead of 2026 Wimbledon final
13 hours ago