Prince William blasts Harry, Meghan’s ‘calculated’ stunt: ‘toying with King’s emotions’ 

King Charles III may have let bygones be bygones with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but his elder son, Prince William is reportedly “furious” over their latest stunt.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s joint trip to the UK with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet was initially confirmed last month – just weeks before Harry’s Invictus Games 2027’s countdown ceremony, which held on July 10.
However, Meghan and kids UK arrival plans ruined last minute after the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) refused to provide the duke and his family 24-hour police protection during his stay in the Britain.
The disappointing decision from the UK government prompted Harry to scrap his plans to bring Archie, Lilibet and Meghan with him, deeming the situation “unsafe”.
In a surprising turn of events just two days after his arrival in the UK on July 7, 2026, it was announced that Meghan Markle is coming to the UK with Archie and Lilibet – however, it was decided that her stay in London will be completely off-camera.
This whole drama around the Sussexes UK arrival and stay has reportedly added to William’s fury as he believes that Harry and Meghan did all of this to pin pressure on his ailing father, King Charles.
An insider told Closer, “Prince William, in particular, is furious at what Harry and Meghan are putting the family through. He feels they’re toying with the King’s emotions while he’s battling cancer. It’s cruel as far as William is concerned.”
They went on to explain, “He believes everything they do is calculated to get the maximum attention, so he’s not the least bit surprised that they’ve pulled this stunt.”
“He thinks they deliberately teased that they’d be bringing the children in order to get attention – before saying it might not be possible without official protection. The timeline makes no sense, unless it’s being done to manipulate things to their advantage,” added the insider.
The tipster clarified that ‘William has absolutely no issue with Harry wanting to protect his family, but he says the way it’s been handled has just reinforces everything he’s been saying about the Sussexes.”
“He doesn’t trust them and he’s horrified that they’ve managed to weasel their way back into Charles’ good graces. He doesn't see how this can end well,” they added.
During their stay – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hosted by King Charles at Highgrove House on Friday July 10, 2026 - with Queen Camilla in attendance.
After the monarch and his wife's reunion with Meghan - who last visited the UK in 2022 at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and her kids, who came to London with their parents for the first time, Charles' office released an official statement.
In the statement it was announed that "Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King this afternoon hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove House."
"Since this was a 'private family occasion', no images will be released," it added.