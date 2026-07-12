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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 9 minutes ago
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Princess Kate congratulates Arthur Ferry as he makes surprising offer for George, Charlotte

Princess Kate appreciated Arthur's performance throughout the tournament, wishing him success

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 9 minutes ago
Princess Kate congratulates Arthur Ferry as he makes surprising offer for George, Charlotte
Princess Kate congratulates Arthur Ferry as he makes surprising offer for George, Charlotte

The Princess of Wales shared a sweet moment with British tennis player Arthur Fery during her visit to Wimbledon on Sunday ahead of finals.

Princess Kate congratulated Arthur on his phenomenal performance throughout the tournament, wishing him immense success for his future.

As seen in the clip, Kate, who attended the event alongside Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, met the 24-year-old after reaching the All England Club.


The meeting occurred after the Princess had previously watched him compete during the earlier rounds of Wimbledon.

As per Fery, Kate appreciated his performance over the past two weeks and encouraged him for the remainder of the year.

He stated, "I spoke with the Princess about my match. She congratulated me on the tournament and wished me good luck for the rest of the season."

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis receives amazing offer 

Fery offered to coach their children while considering their love for tennis.

He jokingly added,"I know the whole family are tennis fans, so I told her if her kids ever wanted to hit, I'm free. It would be great to see them again."

Moreover, the British tennis player revealed that the Princess surprised him with a birthday card as he recently celebrated his 24th birthday.

For those unaware, Fery reached the Wimbledon semifinals before being defeated by Alexander Zverev on Friday. Although he was no longer competing, he stated he planned to watch the men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Zverev from home.

Prince Harry's final public appearance in the UK

The recent meeting came after Prince Harry marked the final public appearance of his UK visit, a day after he, Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet met the King and Queen.

He visited a summer festival in Warwickshire and made an emotional confession linked to his children.

During his visit, he took part in a yoga session with goats and answered some questions from the children who are supported by Scotty's Little Soldiers.

Poppy, nine, asked the Duke, "What makes you laugh when you've had a difficult day?"


Notably, the meeting marks a major development in family relations that have been strained since Prince Harry and Meghan's departure from the UK and royal duty in 2020.

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