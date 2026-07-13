Palace releases King’s poignant statement ahead of high-profile overseas visit

Amalienborg Palace has released the King’s saddened statement.
Taking to the Danish Royal Family’s official Instagram Stories on Monday, July 13, the palace issued King Frederik’s poignant letter in which he sent condolence to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani’s death.
“His Majesty the King has sent a letter of condolence to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani,” stated the Royals.
Frederik’s letter read, “Your Highness, Please accept my sincere condolences on the demise of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar. My thoughts and sympathy go to you and your family as well as to the people of the State of Qatar.”
Former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani’s death
On Sunday, July 12, Qatar’s top government body, the Amiri Diwan, announced that the country’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani passed away at the age of 74.
However, his cause of death was not revealed.
King Frederik, Queen Mary’s upcoming overseas trip
King Frederik’s sad statement comes ahead of his and Queen Mary’s high-profile state visit to Belgium, scheduled in September 2026.
The three-day trip, which is set to take place between September 8 and 10, 2026, intends to strengthen bilateral relations and promote stability between the two nations during a period of rapidly changing global politics.
“Their Majesties the King and Queen will pay a state visit to Belgium on 8-10 September 2026 at the invitation of Their Majesties King Philippe and Queen Mathilde,” read the Royal Family’s official statement.
It added, “The state visit is intended to mark the community of values between Belgium and Denmark: In a changing time marked by geopolitical shifts and increased demands for European action, Denmark and Belgium stand together in the ambition of a strong and competitive Europe that safeguards our common values.”
“The state visit is also a meeting between two monarchies, both of which create continuity and stability in their countries during periods of change,” the palace concluded.
Who is King Frederik X?
King Frederik X is the current monarch of Denmark, who has been reigning the country since January 2024 following the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II.
He has been married to Mary Elizabeth Donaldson since October 2003 after meeting her at the Sydney Olympic in 2000.
Born in Australia, Queen Mary was a marketing consultant before her marriage.
The couple shares four children – Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.