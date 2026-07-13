Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Palace releases King’s poignant statement ahead of high-profile overseas visit

The Royal Family issues the monarch’s saddened letter before his upcoming state visit with the Queen

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Palace releases King’s poignant statement ahead of high-profile overseas visit
Palace releases King’s poignant statement ahead of high-profile overseas visit

Amalienborg Palace has released the King’s saddened statement.

Taking to the Danish Royal Family’s official Instagram Stories on Monday, July 13, the palace issued King Frederik’s poignant letter in which he sent condolence to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani’s death.

“His Majesty the King has sent a letter of condolence to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani,” stated the Royals.

Frederik’s letter read, “Your Highness, Please accept my sincere condolences on the demise of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar. My thoughts and sympathy go to you and your family as well as to the people of the State of Qatar.”

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

Former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani’s death

On Sunday, July 12, Qatar’s top government body, the Amiri Diwan, announced that the country’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani passed away at the age of 74.

However, his cause of death was not revealed.

King Frederik, Queen Mary’s upcoming overseas trip

King Frederik’s sad statement comes ahead of his and Queen Mary’s high-profile state visit to Belgium, scheduled in September 2026.

The three-day trip, which is set to take place between September 8 and 10, 2026, intends to strengthen bilateral relations and promote stability between the two nations during a period of rapidly changing global politics.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

“Their Majesties the King and Queen will pay a state visit to Belgium on 8-10 September 2026 at the invitation of Their Majesties King Philippe and Queen Mathilde,” read the Royal Family’s official statement.

It added, “The state visit is intended to mark the community of values between Belgium and Denmark: In a changing time marked by geopolitical shifts and increased demands for European action, Denmark and Belgium stand together in the ambition of a strong and competitive Europe that safeguards our common values.”

“The state visit is also a meeting between two monarchies, both of which create continuity and stability in their countries during periods of change,” the palace concluded.

Who is King Frederik X?


King Frederik X is the current monarch of Denmark, who has been reigning the country since January 2024 following the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II.

He has been married to Mary Elizabeth Donaldson since October 2003 after meeting her at the Sydney Olympic in 2000.

Born in Australia, Queen Mary was a marketing consultant before her marriage.

The couple shares four children – Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Prince William blasts Harry, Meghan’s ‘calculated’ stunt: ‘toying with King’s emotions’
Prince William blasts Harry, Meghan’s ‘calculated’ stunt: ‘toying with King’s emotions’
King Charles makes special appeal after Meghan, Harry secret reunion
King Charles makes special appeal after Meghan, Harry secret reunion
Meghan Markle makes major announcement after 'disappointing' UK trip with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle makes major announcement after 'disappointing' UK trip with Prince Harry
Prince Harry's low-key stop at Princess Diana's family home revealed: Details
Prince Harry's low-key stop at Princess Diana's family home revealed: Details
William and Kate make strategic public move after Harry, Meghan's 'successful' UK trip
William and Kate make strategic public move after Harry, Meghan's 'successful' UK trip
Princess Kate congratulates Arthur Ferry as he makes surprising offer for George, Charlotte
Princess Kate congratulates Arthur Ferry as he makes surprising offer for George, Charlotte
Buckingham Palace shares 'deeply saddened' news as Prince Harry concludes UK visit
Buckingham Palace shares 'deeply saddened' news as Prince Harry concludes UK visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton set for Wimbledon outing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Prince William, Kate Middleton set for Wimbledon outing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Royal family pays tribute to late Qatar emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
Royal family pays tribute to late Qatar emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
Andrew makes special desire for Beatrice, Eugenie as he battles royal isolation
Andrew makes special desire for Beatrice, Eugenie as he battles royal isolation
King Charles drops heartwarming update after Princess Kate presents Wimbledon trophy
King Charles drops heartwarming update after Princess Kate presents Wimbledon trophy
Prince Harry calls it 'difficult day' after King Charles' private reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry calls it 'difficult day' after King Charles' private reunion with Archie, Lilibet

Popular News

Manchester United in talks to sign Youri Tielemans: £35m bid reported

Manchester United in talks to sign Youri Tielemans: £35m bid reported
26 minutes ago
King Charles makes special appeal after Meghan, Harry secret reunion

King Charles makes special appeal after Meghan, Harry secret reunion
2 hours ago
EU proposes new age restriction for social media access

EU proposes new age restriction for social media access
3 hours ago