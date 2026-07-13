'Love Island' USA season 8 ends with surprise winning couple

After weeks of romance, heartbreak and dramatic twists, Love Island USA Season 8 has officially crowned its winning couple.
On July 12, the hit Peacock series wrapped up its eighth season, with host Ariana Madix announcing the winning couple.
The season’s four final couples were Carl Schmidt and Aniya Harvey, Sincere Rhea and Melanie Moreno, Zach Georgiou and Kayda Bosse, and Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum.
Viewers crowned Bryce and Trinity the winners of Love Island USA Season 8, earning them the title and the $100,000 cash prize after last year's winners, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales.
Carl and Aniya finished as runners-up, while Sincere and Melanie placed third and Zach and Kayda came in fourth.
Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum's reaction after winning Love Island USA
Bryce and Trinity shared an emotional embrace and kiss as fireworks went off and their fellow islanders celebrated their victory.
“I’m just so overwhelmed,” said Trinity, before adding, “I never would’ve expected in a million years that I’d be in this position right now. ... I’m grateful that he chose me to be his partner, inside of here and outside.”
Bryce, 30, added, “I do love you so much. Every day feels so special with you, and I can’t wait for life outside of this. I’m just so happy to be with you.”
Shortly after, Trinity began to cry and Madix asked why. “I’m processing it right now,” said Trinity. “... I didn’t expect this to happen to me, especially where I’m from, there’s not a lot of things that really come out, like, greatness. It does happen, but it’s rare. ... I’m just really glad that I got to meet Bryce. He really makes me happy and makes me feel seen and heard.”
Carl became emotional after Bryce and Trinity's victory, saying they "deserve it so much." Meanwhile, Aniya said she was excited for their future together, thanking Carl for giving their relationship a chance and adding she was grateful to have him by her side.
Love Island USA new season
Peacock also confirmed that the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion, hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen, will premiere on August 31.
The streamer also renewed Love Island: Beyond the Villa for a third season, set to air in 2027.