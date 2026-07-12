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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Wai Ching Ho, Marvel's 'Daredeveil' villain dies at 82 as tribute pours in

The Marvel actress, who played Madame Gao in 'Daredevi', has passed away at the age of 82

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Wai Ching Ho, Marvels Daredeveil villain dies at 82 as tribute pours in
Wai Ching Ho, Marvel's 'Daredeveil' villain dies at 82 as tribute pours in

Wai Ching Ho, best known for playing Madame Gao in Marvel's Daredeveil Season 1, has passed away at the age of 82.

Her co-star Peter Shinkoda, who played Nobu Yoshioka in Season 1, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

"Just lost someone very special to me. She was one of the coolest. Thinking aloud. #Gao," he captioned the Instagram post on Sunday, July 12.


Wai Ching Ho work

Ching Ho also played her iconic character in Iron Fist and The Defenders.

She also voiced Grandma Wu in Pixar's 2022 movie Turning Red, which received the Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature Film.

Peter shared a second post, penning an emotional tribute to the late actress.

"I won't ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set. I know wisdom - I’d hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful," the actor wrote.


Fans reaction to Wai Ching Ho's death

Fans flooded the comment section, expressing their grief and shock to the news, as one fan penned under Shinkoda's post, "That’s so sad, I was literally just watching you guys in the original series yesterday, RIP."

"Her performance was so good and haunting at the same time. Condolences and may she RIP," another fan added.

A third comment read, "Rest in peace...she was a beautiful actress and incredible person."

Actor Mahira Kakkar, who appeared alongside Ho in the National Asian American Theatre Company's production of Henry VI, also honoured her on Instagram.

Kakkar remembered Ho's performance as King Lear as "riveting," while calling her "a pillar," "a stellar human," and "a stellar artist".

Wai Ching Ho cause of death 

As tribute pours in for Wai Ching Ho, a cause of death was not disclosed to the public.

Born in Hong Kong on November 16, 1943, Ho had a long career in film, television, and stage productions.


Prior to Daredevil, her on-screen credits included Law & Order, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Flight of the Conchords, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Sorcerer's Apprentice

She has also starred in Orange is the New Black, Fresh Off the Boat, The Good Cop, New Amsterdam, Hustlers, Law & Order: Organised Crime, and Only Murders in the Building

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