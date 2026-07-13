Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Sam Neill dies at 78: 'Jurassic Park' legend's family shares cause of death

'Jurassic Park' actor tragically breathes his last on Monday, in his residence in Australia

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Sam Neill dies at 78: Jurassic Park legends family shares cause of death
Sam Neill dies at 78: 'Jurassic Park' legend's family shares cause of death  

The legendary actor, Sam Neill, who was recognised due to his iconic characters in Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders, has died. He was 78.

On Monday, July 13th, the deceased actor’s family confirmed the tragic death of the actor via a heartbreaking statement.

Neill has breathed his last after his prolonged battle with the chronic illness in his residence in Australia, per the family’s revelation.  

Family's heartbreaking statement 

"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," the devastated family members lamented. 

The sombre message continued, "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care." 

Sam Neill's cause of death  

It is worth noting that the New Zealand-based actor was diagnosed with stage-three cancer and in April he revealed that he had yet to undergo treatment to get rid of the chronic illness.

As the news of his passing broke on the internet, tributes have been pouring in as several fans and celebrities mourn the "great loss."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor with a heart-wrenching note, "Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance." 

"He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace," he continued.

Sam Neill's career achievement  

It is worth noting that Sam Neill was best known for his roles in the Jurassic Park franchise and films such as Dead Calm and The Hunt For Red October and, on TV, Peaky Blinders.

He played Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park while Chief Inspector Chester Campbell later Major Chester Campbell in Peaky Blinders, alongside Cillian Murphy. 


Jay-Z's final Yankee Stadium show ends with emotional apology: 'I'm really sorry'
Jay-Z's final Yankee Stadium show ends with emotional apology: 'I'm really sorry'
'Love Island' USA season 8 ends with surprise winning couple
'Love Island' USA season 8 ends with surprise winning couple
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton leave fans wondering amid breakup rumors
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton leave fans wondering amid breakup rumors
Josh Grisetti dies at 44: Everything to know about ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actor death
Josh Grisetti dies at 44: Everything to know about ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actor death
Inside Madonna, Lourdes' 'tense' mother-daughter relationship
Inside Madonna, Lourdes' 'tense' mother-daughter relationship
'Michael' sets new milestone, becomes first biopic to surpass $1 billion at box office
'Michael' sets new milestone, becomes first biopic to surpass $1 billion at box office
Zoey Deutch opens up about working with Jennifer Aniston in new comedy
Zoey Deutch opens up about working with Jennifer Aniston in new comedy
Wai Ching Ho, Marvel's 'Daredeveil' villain dies at 82 as tribute pours in
Wai Ching Ho, Marvel's 'Daredeveil' villain dies at 82 as tribute pours in
Kevin Feige teases Yelena's surprise role in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Kevin Feige teases Yelena's surprise role in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
The Cure reveal Simon Gallup's replacement on tour amid health scare
The Cure reveal Simon Gallup's replacement on tour amid health scare
'Love Island USA' Season 8 finale to air tonight: How to watch, winner predictions, more
'Love Island USA' Season 8 finale to air tonight: How to watch, winner predictions, more
Lenzman dead at 47: Dutch drum and bass DJ dies after long cancer battle
Lenzman dead at 47: Dutch drum and bass DJ dies after long cancer battle

Popular News

How to protect yourself from heat waves? Easy tips to stay cool

How to protect yourself from heat waves? Easy tips to stay cool
2 hours ago
Mitch McConnell breaks silence on hospitalization, confirms return to senate

Mitch McConnell breaks silence on hospitalization, confirms return to senate
4 hours ago
Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend: Who is Laila Hasanovic, relationship details ahead of 2026 Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend: Who is Laila Hasanovic, relationship details ahead of 2026 Wimbledon final
13 hours ago