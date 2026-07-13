Sam Neill dies at 78: 'Jurassic Park' legend's family shares cause of death  

The legendary actor, Sam Neill, who was recognised due to his iconic characters in Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders, has died. He was 78.
On Monday, July 13th, the deceased actor’s family confirmed the tragic death of the actor via a heartbreaking statement.
Neill has breathed his last after his prolonged battle with the chronic illness in his residence in Australia, per the family’s revelation.
Family's heartbreaking statement
"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," the devastated family members lamented.
The sombre message continued, "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care."
Sam Neill's cause of death
It is worth noting that the New Zealand-based actor was diagnosed with stage-three cancer and in April he revealed that he had yet to undergo treatment to get rid of the chronic illness.
As the news of his passing broke on the internet, tributes have been pouring in as several fans and celebrities mourn the "great loss."
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor with a heart-wrenching note, "Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance."
"He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace," he continued.
Sam Neill's career achievement
It is worth noting that Sam Neill was best known for his roles in the Jurassic Park franchise and films such as Dead Calm and The Hunt For Red October and, on TV, Peaky Blinders.
He played Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park while Chief Inspector Chester Campbell later Major Chester Campbell in Peaky Blinders, alongside Cillian Murphy.