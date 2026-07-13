Jay-Z's final Yankee Stadium show ends with emotional apology: 'I'm really sorry' 

Jay-Z has apologised after his final concert at Yankee Stadium was interrupted by the security chaos.
The American rapper – who began his three-day concert series at Yankee Stadium with some of the electrifying shows has now concluded on an emotional note.
On Sunday, July 12th, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Jay-Z's final show had been wrapped up, but it saw fans facing unusual delays due to security issues.
Why Jay-Z apologized with fans?
The show finally began nearly three hours after the finale in the rap star's three-night stand at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.
However, Beyoncé's life partner addressed the extensive delay before performing his last gigs, saying, "Let me explain the delay to you guys. It was like 10,000 people outside, and we closed all the doors, and somebody rushed the door."
"They closed the door for you guys' safety and everyone's safety outside. There's 10,000 people outside; I don't want to start the music and people get trampled. I’m really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everyone was OK. I appreciate your patience," the father of three added.
This update came after two days, when the 56-year-old American rapper and businessman brought his pop star wife, Nas and Alicia Keys during the first day of the show.
Jay-Z has returned to the live-music scene after he wrapped his headline-grabbing musical tour, 4:44, in 2017.
The Yankee Stadium shows are a full-circle moment for him, a celebration of the 30th anniversary of his seminal album Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.
Beyoncé hints at new album during Jay-Z's show?
The Cowboy Carter singer also hinted at the possible release of her upcoming studio album, as her husband kicked off the first day of her concert with a heartwarming clip of the two, which fans assumed is a subtle teaser of her new musical collection.
To join the celebrations, Jay-Z and Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, also showcased his impressive piano-playing skills, leaving fans screaming in the crowd.
In addition to his Yankee Stadium concert, the rapper is set to perform in London, Paris and Los Angeles in the months ahead; the dates have not been finalised yet.