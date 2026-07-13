Inside Madonna, Lourdes' 'tense' mother-daughter relationship

Madonna is reportedly reflecting on the emotional strain in her relationship with daughter Lourdes Leon.
As reported by Page Six, the Vogue singer opened up more than ever on Confessions on a Dance Floor Part II, with songs widely believed to reflect on her late brother, her stepmother and ex-husband Sean Penn, whom she suggests felt threatened by her success.
A friend of Madonna told the outlet that, while that one was a “surprise,” the actor is still “the love of her life.”
The album also features a duet with her 29-year-old daughter, Lourdes "Lola" Leon, who co-wrote the song after asking the Frozen singer to collaborate as a way to help heal their relationship, the singer recently revealed.
“There have been moments when Madonna and Lola didn’t speak,” the source stated.
They mentioned, “Lola always felt that Madonna had been quite tough on her while growing up, unnecessarily so.”
Madonna, meanwhile, “also felt guilty about bringing Lola up in a world of unimaginable fame and about how that had an impact on her life.”
She affectionately called her daughter "little star" in the song, reviving the same nickname from her 1998 Ray of Light album.
The lyrics said, “You didn’t ask for all the flashing lights/ I didn’t think of how it could disturb/ Or how it hurt/ I wish I knew/ The pain I’ve caused.”
“She understands how a child of someone so famous would struggle with their own identity, and she has felt guilty about that,” the friend said.
They went on to share, “The distance came partly because Lola didn’t want to be seen as a nepo baby.”
Madonna kids
To note, Lola is Madonna's daughter with fitness trainer Carlos Leon, whom she dated from 1994 to 1997.
The singer, who has six children, has long been known for her strict parenting despite her free-spirited public image.
Confessions II topped the Billboard 200
She made history after her recently-released album Confessions II topped the Billboard 200 chart — the 10th No. 1 that the Queen of Pop has earned throughout her illustrious career.
Madonna is the only artist aside from The Beatles who has earned 10 No. 1 albums on the Billboard chart.