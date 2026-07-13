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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton leave fans wondering amid breakup rumors

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian spark romance rumours earlier this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton leave fans wondering amid breakup rumors
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton leave fans wondering amid breakup rumors 

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's one shocking move left fans wondering whether the two are on the same page.

The couple, who appeared to be going strong in their relationship, have now become strangers on Instagram once again.

Last week, multiple media reports cited that Kim, 45, and Lewis, 41, have unfollowed each other, leading many netizens to assume their romance had come to an end.

Despite the heavy online chatter, neither star has announced a breakup.

Notably, the split rumours are currently based entirely on fan theories and social media activity, rather than any official confirmation.

Why fans believed Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have parted ways? 

As eagle-eyed fans noticed the new update in Kim and Lewis’ relationship, one defended the couple, writing, "They have never followed each other, and it appears they are on a family vacation together right now." 

Another mocked the reality television starlet over the infamous Kardashian curse, commenting, "A goat is always a goat no matter what the curse is."

"Kim has never followed Lewis on IG. The photos of Lewis and the blonde girl are from 2023, and Lewis and Kim are together right now in the United States," a third said.

According to fan theories, Lewis made the decision after he faced notable losses in his racing career, which he particularly faced since he began Kim. 

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship history 

For those unaware, as Kim began dating Lewis earlier this year, the Kardashian star made her relationship official on Instagram by posting a few pictures alongside the Formula 1 star. 


The racing driver also posted a video from his Tokyo Grand Prix; he captioned his post, "HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III @13thwitness." 

Notably, the viral video was also liked by Kim at that time.

Speaking about their possible break-up, insiders close to the two revealed that the "unfollowing" rumours don't hold water in this case.

So far, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton, who initially made it to the headlines due to their romance in February of this year, have not publicly responded to these ongoing break-up speculations.   

The pair intensified the dating reports when they made joint appearance at the 2026 Super Bowl.    

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