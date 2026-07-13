Josh Grisetti dies at 44: Everything to know about ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actor death

Josh Grisetti, the stage and screen actor known for his work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Broadway, has died at the age of 44.
As reported by PEOPLE, the It Shoulda Been You star death was confirmed by his family, who said the actor died by suicide on July 10.
His death was confirmed in a heartfelt Instagram tribute by his Something Rotten! co-star Rob McClure on July 12.
“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote.
The post added, “I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this.”
“[My wife] and I are beyond heartbroken,” added McClure, noting that he served as the best man at Grisetti’s wedding.
He mentioned, “Communities around the world will never be the same without him.”
“We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss,” said the actor, before sharing, “Memorial info to come in time.”
Josh Grisetti received touching homage after sudden death
Many Broadway performers offered heartfelt condolences in the comments, including Rachel Zegler, Caissie Levy, Lea Salonga, Erika Henningsen, Drew Gehling and Donna Murphy, who described Grisetti as "a beautiful, gifted human and artist."
Sierra Boggess, who starred opposite Grisetti in It Shoulda Been You on Broadway, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing in part, “We all loved him so unbelievably much. He created light and thought and humor everywhere he went. He was a BRILLIANT actor and director and writer.”
“I loved the way he looked at the world and how he challenged ideals and norms,” she continued, adding, “I loved his humor and his brain and deep, deep philosophical conversations.”
Boggess noted, “Our It Should Have Been You family was as close as can be and this is so heartbreaking I will be processing with the show family and all of you for a very long time. And all the other show families he made along the way.”
Josh Grisetti career
Grisetti was best known on television for his recurring role as Ralph Emerson in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
A graduate of the Boston Conservatory, he enjoyed a successful Broadway career, starring in It Shoulda Been You before taking over the role of Nigel Bottom in Something Rotten!, which he later toured nationally alongside Rob McClure.