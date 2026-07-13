Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Josh Grisetti dies at 44: Everything to know about ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actor death

The 'It Shoulda Been You' star death was confirmed by his family

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Josh Grisetti dies at 44: Everything to know about ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actor
Josh Grisetti dies at 44: Everything to know about ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actor

Josh Grisetti, the stage and screen actor known for his work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Broadway, has died at the age of 44.

As reported by PEOPLE, the It Shoulda Been You star death was confirmed by his family, who said the actor died by suicide on July 10.

His death was confirmed in a heartfelt Instagram tribute by his Something Rotten! co-star Rob McClure on July 12.

“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote.

The post added, “I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this.”

“[My wife] and I are beyond heartbroken,” added McClure, noting that he served as the best man at Grisetti’s wedding.

He mentioned, “Communities around the world will never be the same without him.”

“We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss,” said the actor, before sharing, “Memorial info to come in time.”

Josh Grisetti received touching homage after sudden death

Many Broadway performers offered heartfelt condolences in the comments, including Rachel Zegler, Caissie Levy, Lea Salonga, Erika Henningsen, Drew Gehling and Donna Murphy, who described Grisetti as "a beautiful, gifted human and artist."

Sierra Boggess, who starred opposite Grisetti in It Shoulda Been You on Broadway, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing in part, “We all loved him so unbelievably much. He created light and thought and humor everywhere he went. He was a BRILLIANT actor and director and writer.”

“I loved the way he looked at the world and how he challenged ideals and norms,” she continued, adding, “I loved his humor and his brain and deep, deep philosophical conversations.”


Boggess noted, “Our It Should Have Been You family was as close as can be and this is so heartbreaking I will be processing with the show family and all of you for a very long time. And all the other show families he made along the way.”

Josh Grisetti career

Grisetti was best known on television for his recurring role as Ralph Emerson in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

A graduate of the Boston Conservatory, he enjoyed a successful Broadway career, starring in It Shoulda Been You before taking over the role of Nigel Bottom in Something Rotten!, which he later toured nationally alongside Rob McClure.

Drake teases new BTS collaboration after $1M UFC 329 betting loss
Drake teases new BTS collaboration after $1M UFC 329 betting loss
Sam Neill dies at 78: 'Jurassic Park' legend's family shares cause of death
Sam Neill dies at 78: 'Jurassic Park' legend's family shares cause of death
Jay-Z's final Yankee Stadium show ends with emotional apology: 'I'm really sorry'
Jay-Z's final Yankee Stadium show ends with emotional apology: 'I'm really sorry'
'Love Island' USA season 8 ends with surprise winning couple
'Love Island' USA season 8 ends with surprise winning couple
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton leave fans wondering amid breakup rumors
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton leave fans wondering amid breakup rumors
Inside Madonna, Lourdes' 'tense' mother-daughter relationship
Inside Madonna, Lourdes' 'tense' mother-daughter relationship
'Michael' sets new milestone, becomes first biopic to surpass $1 billion at box office
'Michael' sets new milestone, becomes first biopic to surpass $1 billion at box office
Zoey Deutch opens up about working with Jennifer Aniston in new comedy
Zoey Deutch opens up about working with Jennifer Aniston in new comedy
Wai Ching Ho, Marvel's 'Daredeveil' villain dies at 82 as tribute pours in
Wai Ching Ho, Marvel's 'Daredeveil' villain dies at 82 as tribute pours in
Kevin Feige teases Yelena's surprise role in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Kevin Feige teases Yelena's surprise role in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
The Cure reveal Simon Gallup's replacement on tour amid health scare
The Cure reveal Simon Gallup's replacement on tour amid health scare
'Love Island USA' Season 8 finale to air tonight: How to watch, winner predictions, more
'Love Island USA' Season 8 finale to air tonight: How to watch, winner predictions, more

Popular News

How to protect yourself from heat waves? Easy tips to stay cool

How to protect yourself from heat waves? Easy tips to stay cool
2 hours ago
Mitch McConnell breaks silence on hospitalization, confirms return to senate

Mitch McConnell breaks silence on hospitalization, confirms return to senate
4 hours ago
Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend: Who is Laila Hasanovic, relationship details ahead of 2026 Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend: Who is Laila Hasanovic, relationship details ahead of 2026 Wimbledon final
13 hours ago