King Charles drops heartwarming update after Princess Kate presents Wimbledon trophy

King Charles has shared a heartwarming update following Princess Kate’s appearance at the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles final.
The British Monarch took to Instagram to share a delightful post as he shared a lighthearted Wimbledon tribute, revealing that his grandfather, George VI, remains the only member of the Royal Family to compete at the Championships.
Sharing the throwback snippet of George VI, King Charles wrote, “On the final day of another thrilling @Wimbledon Championships, with to all those who have participated, did you know….”
He added, “!00 years ago, in 1926, His Majesty’s grandfather King George VI became the first and only member of the Royal Family to compete at Wimbledon, playing in the Gentlemans’ Doubles. It was, alas, a resounding defeat!”
Concluding the post, King Charles joked, “Ah well, there’s always the strawberries!”
Princess Kate handed Linda Nosková the coveted Wimbledon trophy
Notably, this update came shortly after the Princess of Wales handed Linda Nosková the coveted Wimbledon trophy after a dramatic victory over Karolína Muchová.
Nosková claimed her maiden Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory over compatriot Muchová in an all-Czech Wimbledon final.
At 21, the ninth seed became the youngest women's champion at SW19 since Petra Kvitová won the title 15 years ago.
Princess Kate, who is the Patron of the All England Tennis Club, could be seen sharing her words of congratulations to Nosková before handing her the esteemed silverware.
The Princess of Wales turned heads in a striking red Roland Mouret dress as she attended the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles final.
Before taking her seat in the Royal Box alongside brother James Middleton and his wife, Alizée Thevenet, Catherine met guests behind the scenes.
At the event, Princess Kate thanked organisers for their efforts and "for having me", and hailed "the spirit and the day out" of Wimbledon finals day.