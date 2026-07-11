Prince Harry reveals sweet family tradition about honoring Princess Diana

Prince Harry has shared the touching ways he, Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, honor the memory of Princess Diana.
During his appearance at Scotty's Summer Festival in Warwickshire on July 11, the Duke of Sussex was asked by a young attendee whether he marks the anniversary of the Princess of Wales's death or her birthday in a special way.
“Yes, we do lemon drizzle cake,” Harry told the 16-year-old, whose father, Rev. John Hill, served in the Royal Navy and died in June 2010.
Harry explained that honoring his mother's memory with a homemade lemon drizzle cake has become an important tradition for his family.
“I think traditions are really, really important,” he explained, adding, “Especially when they’re sweet.”
Prince Harry has often spoken about coping with the loss of his mother.
Speaking at a mental health summit in April, he said grief is disorienting at any age and recalled how losing Princess Diana as a child under intense public scrutiny was especially challenging.
Prince Harry’s plan to visit Princess Diana’s childhood home
Prince Harry ultimately continued with the planned itinerary alone, and it’s thought that the family may visit Princess Diana’s childhood home, Althorp House, where she is buried.
Prince Harry and family’s reunion with King Charles
Notably, Harry’s touching remarks came shortly after he, Meghan, 44, Archie and Lilibet had a landmark reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla.
It marked the first time the Duchess of Sussex and the children have seen the royal couple in person in four years.
The King, 77, and the Queen, 78, hosted the Sussex family at Highgrove House, King Charles’ private country home in Gloucestershire, on the afternoon of July 10.
Harry and Meghan reportedly revised their plans to visit the U.K. as a family following lengthy discussions with the palace over security arrangements.