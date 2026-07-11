Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince Harry reveals sweet family tradition about honoring Princess Diana

The Duke of Sussex opened up about honoring Princess Diana with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Prince Harry reveals sweet family tradition about honoring Princess Diana
Prince Harry reveals sweet family tradition about honoring Princess Diana

Prince Harry has shared the touching ways he, Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, honor the memory of Princess Diana.

During his appearance at Scotty's Summer Festival in Warwickshire on July 11, the Duke of Sussex was asked by a young attendee whether he marks the anniversary of the Princess of Wales's death or her birthday in a special way.

“Yes, we do lemon drizzle cake,” Harry told the 16-year-old, whose father, Rev. John Hill, served in the Royal Navy and died in June 2010.

Harry explained that honoring his mother's memory with a homemade lemon drizzle cake has become an important tradition for his family.

Prince Harry reveals sweet family tradition about honoring Princess Diana

“I think traditions are really, really important,” he explained, adding, “Especially when they’re sweet.”

Prince Harry has often spoken about coping with the loss of his mother.

Speaking at a mental health summit in April, he said grief is disorienting at any age and recalled how losing Princess Diana as a child under intense public scrutiny was especially challenging.

Prince Harry’s plan to visit Princess Diana’s childhood home

Prince Harry reveals sweet family tradition about honoring Princess Diana

Prince Harry ultimately continued with the planned itinerary alone, and it’s thought that the family may visit Princess Diana’s childhood home, Althorp House, where she is buried.

Prince Harry and family’s reunion with King Charles

Notably, Harry’s touching remarks came shortly after he, Meghan, 44, Archie and Lilibet had a landmark reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

It marked the first time the Duchess of Sussex and the children have seen the royal couple in person in four years.

The King, 77, and the Queen, 78, hosted the Sussex family at Highgrove House, King Charles’ private country home in Gloucestershire, on the afternoon of July 10.

Harry and Meghan reportedly revised their plans to visit the U.K. as a family following lengthy discussions with the palace over security arrangements.

Princess Kate pens joyful message after King Charles secret reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Princess Kate pens joyful message after King Charles secret reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Princess Diana brother shares emotional message ahead of Harry, Meghan’s Althorp visit
Princess Diana brother shares emotional message ahead of Harry, Meghan’s Althorp visit
Meghan Markle’s explosive plan could derail Harry’s reconciliation with Charles after reunion
Meghan Markle’s explosive plan could derail Harry’s reconciliation with Charles after reunion
King Charles shatters Meghan’s big dream despite warm welcome at Highgrove
King Charles shatters Meghan’s big dream despite warm welcome at Highgrove
Prince Harry gives sharp response to Charlotte Griffiths' 'bawdiness' allegations
Prince Harry gives sharp response to Charlotte Griffiths' 'bawdiness' allegations
Prince Harry drops first heartfelt message after King Charles hosts Meghan, Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry drops first heartfelt message after King Charles hosts Meghan, Archie, Lilibet
Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids
Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids
Prince William, Kate left out of Harry and Meghan's surprise reunion with King Charles: Here's why
Prince William, Kate left out of Harry and Meghan's surprise reunion with King Charles: Here's why
Prince Harry, Meghan and kids to visit Princess Diana’s grave after King Charles meeting?
Prince Harry, Meghan and kids to visit Princess Diana’s grave after King Charles meeting?
King Charles makes surprise move after quietly welcoming Harry, Meghan and their children
King Charles makes surprise move after quietly welcoming Harry, Meghan and their children
Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids
Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids
King Charles finally meets Archie, Lilibet as Meghan Markle returns to UK after years
King Charles finally meets Archie, Lilibet as Meghan Markle returns to UK after years

Popular News

Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships

Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships
14 minutes ago
Iran's Foreign Minister meets Omani counterpart to discuss Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Foreign Minister meets Omani counterpart to discuss Strait of Hormuz
51 minutes ago
Elon Musk takes jab at Sam Altman after Apple's trade secrets lawsuit against OpenAI

Elon Musk takes jab at Sam Altman after Apple's trade secrets lawsuit against OpenAI
an hour ago