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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
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Princess Kate pens joyful message after King Charles secret reunion with Archie, Lilibet

The Princess of Wales penned a touching message soon after highly anticipated royal reunion

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Princess Kate pens joyful message after King Charles secret reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Princess Kate pens joyful message after King Charles secret reunion with Archie, Lilibet

Princess Kate delighted royal fans with a warm public response following King Charles III's reported reunion with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their kids.

The Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share a personal message as she celebrated Wimbledon champions Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid's latest triumph, praising the duo's remarkable partnership and saying they continue to inspire countless fans.

In a shared message Kate wrote, "What a wonderful achievement,Alfie and Gordon! Huge congratulations to you both,an extraordinary partnership and another very special moment at Wimbledon.You continue to inspire so many. C”

Princess Kate pens joyful message after King Charles secret reunion with Archie, Lilibet

To note, the mother-of-three extended her congratulations to Great Britain's legendary wheelchair tennis duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, who have officially won their seventh Wimbledon men's wheelchair doubles title together.

King Charles' reunion with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children

This special message came hours after King Charles finally met his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after years.

Princess Kate pens joyful message after King Charles secret reunion with Archie, Lilibet

On July 10, royal reporter Rebecca English shared that the British King secretly hosted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children at his private estate, Highgrove House.

Notably, Queen Camilla also joined the King for the rare meeting.

In the update, Rebecca reported, “Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King this afternoon hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove House.”

She also shared, “Since this was a ‘private family occasion,’ no images will be released.”

Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet's return to the UK marks their first visit since 2022.

The children last visited the UK with Prince Harry and Meghan for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee four years ago, making Friday's reunion King Charles' first in-person meeting with Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since then.

The reunion with kids comes days after reports claimed King Charles had asked Palace aides to explore a possible meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

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