Andrew makes special desire for Beatrice, Eugenie as he battles royal isolation

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly leaning on his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as key allies in his efforts to rebuild his standing within the Royal Family.
As per Radaronline, the sources claimed that the former Duke of York believes he has been unfairly sidelined by King Charles following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
One long‑time associate claimed: "Andrew speaks about Beatrice and Eugenie as if they are his frontline troops in his battle to be welcomed back into the royal fold, as he sees them as royal daughters by blood who deserve to be treated with respect, not quietly shuffled out of sight or downgraded to the edges of the family."
The insider alleged Andrew is determined to keep his daughters in the public eye to advance his own interests.
They said: "Andrew sees Beatrice and Eugenie as carrying the banner for him – in his book, as long as they are still visible and active in royal circles, the York name stays present, and that, in his view, keeps the door slightly open for him to inch back toward some kind of role in royal life one day."
Despite denying wrongdoing over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew has lost his royal roles and official residence.
The insiders claimed he believed that the punishment has been excessive and that sense of injustice now drives him.
A source familiar with one such exchange said, "He urged them to walk in as though they belonged there, to keep their chins up and make sure the cameras saw them. He didn't want them melting into the background or behaving as if they had something to be ashamed of."
The sources close to the sisters say they believe they have done nothing wrong by pursuing commercial ventures but are reluctant to lobby King Charles on their father's behalf, fearing it could damage their own standing within the Royal Family.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie face scrutiny after Andrew fallout
To note, after Andrew's fallout, both sisters have faced intense public scrutiny as their names appeared in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents, which included references to family trips and communications.
Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly engaged in high-level crisis talks with King Charles to figure out how to navigate their professional careers.