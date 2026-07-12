Prince William finally responds after Meghan's surprising comments on King Charles' reunion 

Prince William has spoken out after Meghan Markle made surprising comments on King Charles' reunion.
The Prince of Wales – who is being left out of the secret reunion of the Sussexes hosted by Their Majesties at Highgrove House is now celebrating the big achievement of England's National football team.
On Saturday, July 11th, the 2026 FIFA World Cup took a surprising turn when England knocked out Norway at the quarter-finals and qualified for the final, which will take place on Monday, July 20th, against Argentina.
Shortly after the nail-biting match, William, 45, took to his joint Instagram account’s stories to send his heartfelt wishes for the English football team, showcasing enthusiasm and zeal for sport.
Prince William's reaction on England's quarter final win
"Well done England! Top performance in a tough environment. This is a special team," the proud future king hailed.
He additionally extended his good luck wishes for the qualified team, who had not made it to the finals, as he wrote, "Commiserations to a proud Norway team. Onto the semifinal. Never in doubt! W."
King Charles quietly meets Harry, Meghan
This message came a few hours after King Charles III and Queen Camilla left Prince William and Kate Middleton out of the secret reunion with the estranged Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, their two kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Rather than joining the Sussexes and Their Majesties at Highgrove, the next heir to the British throne has opted to attend the DMMI Polo Club session, which he rarely plays, and it was also a favourite sport of the Duke of Sussex.
The reunion saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet with the 78-year-old British monarch nearly four years ago.
However, the meeting was held under the circumstances which reportedly left Meghan "uneasy" as the Duchess expressed disappointment after meeting with the monarch.
Meghan Markle expresses disappoint after King Charles' reunion
An insider recently revealed that the Suits alum, who was invited by her father-in-law "off camera," believes, "This was one insult too many" as she feels they've bent over backwards for Harry's family, only to be embarrassed again. As far as she’s concerned, she’ll never see them again."
"This trip could have been a big turning point for Meghan, as it could have been a huge step in terms of relations between her and the royals," the source added.
Will Prince William and Kate Middleton meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their UK trip?
Despite the unexpected reunion, it is unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan will bring their kids to meet Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and Prince Louis.
It is pertinent to note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in London to attend the 2027 Invictus Games engagements.