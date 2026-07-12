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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
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Royal family pays tribute to late Qatar emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

The Dutch Royal Family reacts to the death of former Qatar emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Royal family pays tribute to late Qatar emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
Royal family pays tribute to late Qatar emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands are remembering the late former emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, in a heartfelt tribute.

On Sunday, July 12, the Dutch royal family paid their respect to the former emir on their official Instagram account, who passed away at the age of 74.

The Dutch Royal Family reacts to late emir's death 

Sharing a portrait of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the King and Queen of the Netherlands penned a statement reading, "We remember Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani with great respect."

"As Amir of Qatar from 1995 to 2013 he led the far-reaching and successful modernisation of his country. He strengthened the international position of Qatar as a valued mediator in disputes and conflicts in the wider region," the statement further added.

The message concluded, noting, "We offer our condolence to his family as they mourn this great loss."


The tribute was shared both in English and Dutch.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani relation with the Netherlands

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani shared a diplomatic relationship with the Netherlands.

The late Sheikh hosted Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in Doha in 2011 to discuss bilateral relations and mutual interests with the Dutch royal family.

About Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani's death 

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who was the architect of modern Qatar, has passed away on Sunday, July 12, at the age of 74.

"With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late – may God have mercy on him – His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning," the Amiri Diwan said in a statement.


Following his death, Qatar announced a four-day period of public mourning starting Monday, with government agencies and public bodies suspending their work and flags to be lowered to half-mast.

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