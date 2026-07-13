Drake teases new BTS collaboration after $1M UFC 329 betting loss 

Drake is set to collaborate with BTS after giving them a heartfelt nod to the Korean band in his highly anticipated studio album, Iceman.
The critically acclaimed rapper – who made a spectacular return to the music scene has teased another exciting collaboration with South Korean band BTS' lead singer, Jung Kook.
On Monday, July 13th, multiple media reports claimed that the global hip-hop icon has followed the 28-year-old singer and songwriter on Instagram, leaving fans to speculate whether the two singers are working on something buzz-worthy.
Drake's surprise move
The social media nod quickly became a trending topic, especially since Jung Kook is currently the only member of BTS that Drake follows.
Fans' reaction
As the media sensationalised the internet, fans began flooding the comment section, with one fan noting, "ok come out now we are waiting for the follow up."
While many expressed disappointment, as they urged BTS members to stop the possible collaboration, "jungkook stop this asap."
"Nooo cancel cancel," a third bashed.
The backlash came after a report suggested that Drake, who shattered the musical charts with his three consecutive releases of his music albums, Habibti, Iceman and Maid of Honour, publicised a $1 million bet that Conor McGregor would beat Max Holloway at UFC 329 on Saturday.
UFC bet loss
He confirmed the loss on his Instagram account, as he stated, "The Mac Is Back?!?!?? The proper twelve drinking, tailored suit wearing, Lambo Yacht riding man with the Dubai tan that once had both belts in both hands…Say less."
For those unaware, Conor’s first UFC fight in five years resulted in a leg injury at the beginning of Round 1.
He could not keep going, and the referee waived the fight.
In recent years, Drake has come up short on several major wagers involving the NBA Finals, the Super Bowl, UFC events and even World Cup matches, prompting fans to joke that the athletes and teams he backs are often doomed.