'Peaky Blinders' star icon Sam Neill's final public moments emerge after death at 78

Sam Neill, the beloved Jurassic Park star, was all smiles during his final public appearances just weeks before his sudden death at 78.
The Peaky Blinders star shared a smiling selfie with Kate Ceberano after the singer was honoured with induction into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame.
He posted behind-the-scenes snaps featuring fellow inductees Vika and Linda alongside former Crocodiles member Jenny Morris.
Alongside his selfie, Neill posted backstage photos with fellow inductees Vika and Linda and ex-Crocodiles member Jenny Morris.
Morris was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame by former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whom Neill described as her "hero."
“Great night in Sydney. Four women I have idolised for decades were honored. Jenny Morris, Kate Ceberano, and Vika and Linda Bull,” he wrote on Instagram June 11.
Neil added, “Jenny was inducted [into] the Hall by no less than our former NZ PM , JACINDA ARDERN . Another hero.”
Sam Neill's death announcement
On July 13, Neill's family confirmed his death in a heartfelt statement, revealing that the actor passed away at his home in Australia after a prolonged illness.
"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," the devastated family members lamented.
They added, "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care."
Neill had been living with stage-three cancer and revealed in April that he had not yet undergone treatment. Following news of his death, fans and celebrities paid tribute to the beloved actor.
To note, Sam Neill was best known for his roles in the Jurassic Park franchise and films such as Dead Calm and The Hunt For Red October and, on TV, Peaky Blinders.