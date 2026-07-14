Tom Segura, Christina Pazsitzky call it quits after 18 years together

Comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky have announced the end of their marriage.
As per TMZ, a source shared that the co-hosts of the Your Mom’s House podcast have shared that they finally parted ways after 18-year of marriage.
They source shared that they separated within the last couple of months, but are “completely amicable.”
“They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids,” a source told the outlet.
The tipster mentioned, “They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children.”
The two will reportedly continue to co-host the Your Mom’s House podcast despite their split.
Segura and Pazsitzky co-host the podcast where they often discuss the everyday trials and tribulations of parenthood and family life.
They expanded their partnership by founding YMH Studios in 2025, a comedy podcast company whose YouTube channel now boasts more than 1.8 million subscribers.
Their relationship began in the 1990s comedy scene, where they regularly shared stages with Joe Rogan.
Segura is now a frequent guest on Rogan's podcast.
The couple married in 2008 and share two children, Ellis and Julian, whom they have occasionally mentioned in their comedy while largely keeping them out of the spotlight.
Bad Thoughts, Segura's Netflix comedy series, picked up two Emmy nominations in 2026, recognising both the series and his performance.
Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky career
Segura has filmed six Netflix comedy specials: Tom Segura: Completely Normal in 2014, Tom Segura: Mostly Stories in 2016, Tom Segura: Disgraceful in 2018, Tom Segura: Ball Hog in 2020, Tom Segura: Sledgehammer in 2023, and Tom Segura: Teacher in 2025.
On the other hand, Pazsitzky has also hosted two of her own Netflix comedy specials: Christina P: Mother Inferior in 2017 and Christina P: Mom Genes in 2022. Outside of comedy, Pazsitzky has a cosmetics company, Christina P., which includes a range of lip products and blushes.