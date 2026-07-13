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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Rihanna sends crowd into frenzy with surprise Jay-Z concert appearance

Jay Z closed the concert with the special performance by Rihanna, Beyoncé, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Teyana Taylo

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Rihanna sends crowd into frenzy with surprise Jay-Z concert appearance
Rihanna sends crowd into frenzy with surprise Jay-Z concert appearance

Rihanna thrilled fans with a surprise appearance at Jay-Z's concert at New York's Yankee Stadium, joining the rap icon on stage for an electrifying performance that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

A viral video from the electrifying concert showed, the Work Work Work singer performing her hit songs B*tch Better Have My Money in one of the evening's standout moments.

She also left the concertgoers in awe with her 2009 collaboration with Jay Z on the song Run This Town.

Videos from the concert quickly circulated online, with fans praising Rihanna's stage presence and welcoming one of her relatively rare live appearances in recent years.

Rihanna dazzled in a show-stopping look as she performed hit tracks with fans singing along throughout the set.


The surprise appearance marked one of Rihanna's rare performances as she continues to prioritise her family and Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna’s Daughter Rocki Supports Mom’s Performance at Jay-Z’s Concert

Rihanna's 9-month-old daughter, Rocki, attended Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium concert with A$AP Rocky. 

A viral video showed the rapper carrying her into the venue, with the baby wearing noise-cancelling headphones as Rihanna performed as a surprise guest.


Rihanna's Last Live Performance

After stepping away from touring, Rihanna made a handful of headline-making appearances, including the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and a performance of Lift Me Up at the 2023 Academy Awards.



Jay-Z Closes Yankee Stadium Residency with epic late night show

Opening the final night of his Yankee Stadium residency, Jay-Z joked, "We're going to go until like 5 a.m., so don't be scared."

The concert, celebrating the anniversaries of The Blueprint and Reasonable Doubt, began around 1 a.m. after hours-long delays left fans waiting inside and outside the stadium.

It featured several high-profile guest appearances including performances by Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Nas and Alicia Keys.

The second night marked the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint with appearances from Eminem and Pharrell.

He closed the night with the surprise performance of Rihanna, Beyoncé, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Teyana Taylor, Clipse, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri, and Fat Joe.

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