‘Spaceballs 2’ finally sets official release date with new poster reveal

Spaceballs 2 has finally decided when to launch into the cinemas.
On Monday, July 13, Deadline reported that the makers of the upcoming space opera parody film Spaceballs: The New One have finally confirmed the official release date, fueling anticipation among fans.
The eagerly-awaited movie, which is the a sequel to 1987 Spaceballs, will arrive 4 decades after the original with familiar stars returning.
According to the report, Spaceballs 2 is scheduled to release on April 23, 2027 will be opening up alongside the Warner Bros. thriller F.A.S.T., which stars Brandon Sklenar and Juliana Canfield.
A new poster for the movie was also released, showing a vast desert with a giant number 2 carved into the sand using a large rake.
At the bottom, the blue Spaceballs: The New One titled appears above a cheeky tagline “Combing Soon,” a reference to the original film, along with “Only in Theaters 2027.”
Fans’ reactions
On Instagram, one of the fans commented, “Comb the desert!.... Man, we ain't found sh*t!"
“Should have been Spaceballs: The Legacy Sequel,” another said.
"I wish John Candy and Joan Rivers was still here for this...." wrote a third.
Spaceballs 2 plot
Although the plot details of Spaceballs 2 have not been shared, it is known that the sequel is being directed by Josh Greenbaum – director of Will & Harper, and the screenplay was penned by Frozen writer Josh Gad, alongside Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, the writing duo behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
“While the title and plot details are being kept under wraps, the title is rumored to be the name of the movie, and plot details are being described as information about what happens in the story,” the official synopsis for the sequel reads.
A previous logline also described the film as a "non-prequel non-reboot sequel part two but with reboot elements franchise expansion film.”
Spaceballs 2 cast
Spaceballs 2 will mark the return of Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, George Wyner and Daphne Zuniga.