Jennifer Lopez joins star-studded VIP box at 2026 Wimbledon, shares first photos: See 

Jennifer Lopez has joined the star-studded VIP box at the 2026 Wimbledon, after a stunning Paris Fashion Week event.
The Unstoppable actress – who is set to mark her 57th birthday on July 24th has made a ravishing appearance at the annual tennis tournament.
On the last day of the championship, Lopez was spotted enjoying the match with Loki star Tom Hiddleston, Andrew Garfield and others.
Jennifer Lopez turns head at 2026 Wimbledon
For the public sighting, the Anaconda actress opted for an eye-popping cream dress, which she paired with matching heels.
Ben Affleck's former wife has grabbed attention with her extra giant hat.
Lopez and Hiddleston also sparked buzz, as the two were pictured engaging in deep conversations.
The Mary Me actress was also accompanied by her sister, whose birthday she celebrated during her high-profile appearance at the 2026 Paris Fashion Week.
Notably, the two stars were part of a celebrity gathering at Centre Court, where they watched the Gentlemen's Singles Final.
Tennis player Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev to win his second Wimbledon title in a row.
Shortly after she attended the tennis match, Lopez turned to her Instagram account to share behind-the-scenes photos from the event.
"Tea time & tennis," the Office Romance alum wrote in the caption.
Jennifer Lopez has been a subject of online chatter over her dating interests.
Jennifer Lopez's alleged relationships since she finalizes her divorce with Ben Affleck
Since she parted ways with Ben Affleck in 2024, the actress has been romantically linked with several big names of Hollywood, including Kevin Costner, her Office Romance co-star, Brett Goldstein and now Tom Hiddleston.
The two are now under media scrutiny as the actress was in Paris, supporting fashion designers for their successful fashion shows.
Hiddleston was also pictured at the Milan Fashion Week before he was caught chatting closely with Lopez.