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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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‘Digger’ trailer: Tom Cruise sparks Oscar buzz with unbelievable transformation

Tom Cruise stuns in unrecognizable look in upcoming movie ‘Digger’ trailer

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
‘Digger’ trailer: Tom Cruise sparks Oscar buzz with unbelievable transformation
‘Digger’ trailer: Tom Cruise sparks Oscar buzz with unbelievable transformation

Tom Cruise has fans buzzing over his dramatic makeover.

The Mission: Impossible star sparked a massive frenzy among fans on Monday, July 13, by releasing the trailer of his upcoming movie Digger that showed him in an unrecognizable look.

“Digg. Or Die. DIGGER. Only in theaters October 2,” he captioned alongside the preview.

The teaser opens with the legendary actor sporting a rugged, weathered appearance, dressed in worn work clothes and operating heavy machinery in a dusty, remote setting.

His aged appearance and potbelly in the new trailer show him transformed into a dramatically different character, the complete opposite of his usual heroic roles.


Tom Cruise’s Digger look sparks Oscar calls

Soon after fans saw Tom Cruise’s dramatic transformation, they swarmed the comments gushing over his new character, sparking calls for Oscar Award.

“I sense Oscar for Best Actor category,” wrote a first, while a second said, “The Makeup Oscar is Won 4 sure.”

A third stated, “Dr Strangelove for our times, in Iñarritu we trust and Tom's getting his Oscar for acting, long overdue.”

“I feel like this will be one of the coolest roles in Tom's filmography,” added one more.

About Digger

Digger is an upcoming satirical black comedy film directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who co-wrote the film with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., and Nicolás Giacobone.


Digger plot

As per IMDb, Digger centers on “The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything.”

Digger cast

Tom Cruise-led Digger also stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Huller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, and Sophie Wilde.

Digger release date

Digger is slated for a worldwide release on October 2, 2026.

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