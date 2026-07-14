Kim Kardashian shuts down Lewis Hamilton split rumors with eye-catching move

Amid the ongoing breakup speculation, Kim Kardashian has made a special move to clear the air.
On Monday, July 13, the SKIMS founder posted a carousel of snaps from her summer break, enjoying some relaxing time by a lake with her friends and family.
Also joining her on the venture was her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton.
“summers at the lake with my favorite people,” captioned Kardashian alongside the series of images that also included a snap of her with the F1 champion, shutting down the ongoing split rumors.
In the carousel’s second slide, Kanye West’s ex-wife posted a selfie that showed her posing closely with her daughter Chicago West and beau Hamilton.
The snap showed Kardashian and Hamilton lean their heads together and smile softly at the camera, while Chicago was seen beaming, capturing a warm and cheerful moment between the trio.
Fans’ comments
Shortly after Kim Kardashian shared the posts, fans noticed her latest snap with Lewis Hamilton, sparking a frenzy among them.
“Oh My Gawd I screamed at the top of my lungs.the second slide. y’all are serious,” commented a first.
“Squashed the break up rumours so all good for people that were worried,” another stated.
A third swooned, “THE SELFIE WITH LEWIS AND CHI IS SO CUTE OMG.”
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton relationship
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian first sparked dating buzz earlier this year when they were photographed together on multiple occasions, including private outings and vacations.
The couple hard-launched their romance in June 2026 by going Instagram official.
Earlier this month, reports emerged that the duo may have broken up, noting that they unfollowed each other on social media.
However, Kim Kardashian’s latest move has shut down all the buzz about her and Hamilton’s split.