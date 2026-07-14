Justin Baldoni makes major demand against Blake Lively's $8 million legal fee request

Justin Baldoni has finally made a big appeal in his legal battle with Blake Lively following he shared his traumatic experience of the lawsuit.
As reported by PEOPLE, in a filing submitted Monday, July 13. the Jane the Virgin star asked judge to deny or ‘substantially reduce the Gossip Girl starlet’s $8 million legal fee request
In his filing Baldoni, 42, and Wayfarer Studios described Lively’s request as “anything but a typical fee motion,” arguing that her attorneys charged “excessive” hourly rates, among other claims.
According to the filing, a similar legal fee request involving The New York Times is being used as a benchmark to challenge Lively's $8 million claim.
The filing states that The New York Times sought $181,622.70 in attorneys' fees for dismissing the same defamation claim.
“The most cursory review of Lively’s submission shows multiple lawyers at the same hearings, numerous charges for lawyers conferencing, conferring, or strategizing with one another, and to put it mildly, extremely excessive research and online investigation,” the filing alleged.
The filing contends the legal work was excessive, citing multiple lawyers at hearings, extensive internal conferences and more than 7,000 billable hours billed by 82 timekeepers.
Lively, 38, has also requested $539,514.01 in costs and expenses, an amount the filing characterises as "whopping."
The filing asked Judge Lewis Liman to deny the motion in its entirety, or to substantially reduce any fees awarded to Lively.
“Lively fails to meet her burden to present credible evidence showing that the fees and costs she seeks to recover are reasonable and, accordingly, her fee motion should be denied in its entirety,” the filing stated.
It mentioned, “At minimum, the Court should substantially reduce the request, using as a benchmark the $181,622.70 the Times sought after securing dismissal of Count II on its separate motion to dismiss – the same outcome Lively achieved.”
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle
The legal dispute began following It Ends With Us.
Lively sued Baldoni in December 2024, before he countersued her and Ryan Reynolds for $400 million.
The countersuit was dismissed in June 2025, and Lively later sought nearly $8 million in attorney's fees, plus $539,514.01 in litigation costs, after the court dismissed Baldoni's defamation claims.
Justin Baldoni, Emily Baldoni break silence on Blake Livley's legal battle
Baldoni broke his silence alongside wife Emily in an Instagram video on July 8.
Emily thanked supporters but said the couple had endured "a lot of trauma" over the past few years, making it difficult to speak publicly.