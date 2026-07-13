Nicole Kidman sends special message to Sinner and Zverev after Wimbledon clash

Nicole Kidman had a great time during her latest outing.
On Sunday, July 12, the Babygirl actress brought her star power to the 2026 Wimbledon Championships by attending the Men’s Singles final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.
At the match, which was between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany, the actress stunned in a chic white ensemble as she was seen enjoying the match in the Royal Box.
Kidman’s look included a cream white coat suit, paired with a stylish matching hat and a pair of chic black sunglasses.
Nicole Kidman’s message to Jannik Sinner and Alexander Jverev
Taking to her Instagram Stories after the match, Nicole Kidman sent a special message to Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverez, lauding their incredible performance during the match.
“Such an incredible match @janniksin & @alexzverev123! Thank you @wimbledon for having me x,” she wrote.
The Story also featured a snap of the two tennis players, posing for the cameras in the tennis court.
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev
At the Wimbledon Men’s Single Final, Jannik Sinner maintained his World No. 1 title by beating Alexander Zverev in a nail-biting game.
The top-ranked Sinner beat Alexander Zverev 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-4 Sunday for his second consecutive title at the All England Club after his German opponent appeared bothered by a knee issue following a slip to the grass on a key point in the third set.
Who was spotted alongside Nicole Kidman at Wimbledon 2026?
Seated next to Nicole Kidman were Anna Wintour and Sienna Miller, while Prince William and Princess Kate were seen seated one row ahead with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.