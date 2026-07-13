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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s new fur baby makes adorable debut in latest appearance

Cat mom Taylor Swift welcomes a beloved furry companion as married life with Travis Kelce begins

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s new fur baby makes adorable debut in latest appearance
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s new fur baby makes adorable debut in latest appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have seemingly welcomed a new companion in their sweet family.

Over the weekend, the NFL star was spotted in Florida after touching down at newly renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport on his pop star wife’s private jet.

While arriving in Palm Beach on Sunday, July 12, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end was accompanied by his and Swift’s newly adopted dog.

In the photos shared by Backgrid, the adorable all-white, fluffy pet dog was seen following Kelce down the stairs of the lavish aircraft.

Keeping it casual, the footballer was seen sporting a white long-sleeve shirt, sweatpants, a red baseball cap and sneakers as he bent down to place items into his carry-on bag.


However, it is unclear whether The Fate of Ophelia singer also joined her husband on the trip as she was not seen in the images.

Rumors started surfacing that the newlyweds had become dog parents when images from their lavish Madison Square Garden wedding were leaked to the Daily Mail.

Fans spotted a portrait at the wedding showing Swift and Kelce holding a white dog, while many pointed out that the same furry companion had been seen jumping out of the Grammy winner’s car a few months back, fueling the speculation.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

After dating for three years, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally tied the knot on July 3 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Their star-studded nuptials, officiated by Adam Sandler, marked the attendance of several A-listers, including Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, and the Haim sisters.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s first appearance as newlyweds


On Friday, July 10, just a week after tying the knot, the lovebirds made their first appearance as newlyweds at the high-profile wedding of JuJu Smith-Schuster with Laura Kruk at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California.

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