Marvel drops exciting update on 'Avengers: Doomsday' just months ahead of release

Marvel fans can soon secure their seats for one of the franchise's biggest releases, as tickets for Avengers: Doomsday are set to go on sale next week.
Alongside the ticket announcement, the film's official runtime has also been revealed, offering audiences a fresh glimpse at what to expect from the highly anticipated blockbuster.
Disney will put tickets for Avengers: Doomsday on sale on July 20, with premium-format screenings also becoming available, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.
The studio will begin early ticket sales for Infinity Vision, its new large-format screening option available at select cinemas.
The move comes after Warner Bros. secured IMAX screens for Dune: Part III following the films' simultaneous December 18 release.
Alongside the ticket announcement, the film's runtime has been set at 165 minutes.
Although slight changes remain possible, it will run longer than Infinity War and shorter than Endgame.
Disney will also release Avengers: Endgame Encore in Infinity Vision theaters on September 25.
The 2019 blockbuster remains the second highest-grossing film of all time, trailing only Avatar with $2.8 billion worldwide.
The decision comes on the heels of Universal's widely discussed early IMAX ticket launch for The Odyssey.
Avengers: Doomsday cast and plot:
To note, Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is set to reunite Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as they attempt to save the multiverse from a new villain, Doctor Doom, played by former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr.
The star-studded cast also includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) and more.
The film is set to hit in theaters on December 18.