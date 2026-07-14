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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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'The Ring' star Daveigh Chase's final affairs revealed in newly filed court docs

Daveigh Chase died in Los Angeles on June 16 at the age of 35

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
The Ring star Daveigh Chases final affairs revealed in newly filed court docs
'The Ring' star Daveigh Chase's final affairs revealed in newly filed court docs

Late actress Daveigh Chase left behind an estate worth more than six figures but died without a will, according to newly surfaced court documents.

As per PEOPLE, the court filings submitted on July 8 estimate Daveigh Chase's estate at around $400,000 in personal property.

As she died without a will, her mother, Cathy Chase, has petitioned to be appointed administrator of the estate.

According to the docs, Cathy believed Daveigh’s father, John Schwallier, “resides in the Philippines with an unknown address” but also “keeps properties” in Las Vegas.

The petition also asked the court to grant Cathy authority to manage the estate under California's Independent Administration of Estates Act and approve a $400,000 bond.

A probate hearing is scheduled for August 12 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to court filings.

The filings stated that Chase died in Los Angeles on June 16 at the age of 35.

They also noted she was unhoused at the time of her death and list a Chatsworth, California, address as her last known residence.

The former child star had no children and was never married.

Daveigh Chase’s beau GoFundMe campaign

Her alleged boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, created a GoFundMe campaign to help her “find comfort and peace” in her final days before her death.

“Daveigh Chase, my girlfriend, has always been a light in my life. Many people know her as a talented childhood actor from ‘Lilo & Stitch,’ ‘Spirited Away,’ and ‘Donnie Darko.’ But behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship,” Hernandez shared in the online campaign.

He added, “After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA. When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.”

Daveigh Chase last days before death

Best known for voicing Lilo in Disney's Lilo & Stitch and playing Samara Morgan in The Ring, Chase died from AIDS, with chronic polysubstance use listed as a contributing condition.

In her final years, she struggled with addiction and homelessness in Los Angeles.

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