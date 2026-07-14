Taylor Swift team sparks tension with Travis Kelce over one major issue

Taylor Swift's team is reportedly not willing to give up on one major priveledge even for her husband, Travis Kelce.
The 14-time Grammy winner exchanged very emotional wedding vows with the NFL star during their dreamy wedding at MSG in New York earlier this month.
One of the wedding vows from Travis reportedly left Taylor in tears as the Kansas City Chief's tightend promised to "protect her forver".
However, the heartfelt promise from Travis has been taken very literally by Taylor's security team, which believes that "protecting" the Midnights hitmaker has been its long commitment and nothing can change that.
An insider close to the couple exclusively told Rob Shuter, "Travis wants to be Taylor’s protector. That’s part of who he is.”
However, her "security team’s attitude is simple: ‘We’ve been protecting Taylor for years, and nothing changes because she got married.’"
The insider also revealed that Travis has always struggled with Taylor's bodyguards as they make every final decision for the Lover songstress.
"Travis instinctively steps in, opens a path, or tries to guide her through a crowd," explained the source.
"Within seconds, security takes over. They decide where Taylor goes, who gets close, and when it’s safe to move. Travis has had to learn he’s not the one calling those shots," they added.
However, the tipster further clarified that for Taylor's security personnel this is not personal—it’s protocol.
A seperate source told Rob, "The security team respects Travis, but they’re not rewriting years of procedures."
"Their job is to protect Taylor, and they’re not compromising that for anyone—not even her husband," they added.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot one year after announcing their engagement in a heartfelt Instagram post.
They started dating in August of 2023 nearly four months after Taylor's break up from her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.