Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids, Maddox and Zahara, have initiate a new legal battle which reportedly left their estranged father "heartbroken."
On Wednesday, July14th, People reported that the two teenage children have geared up to drag the Fight Club actor as they have officially appealed in the publication for the change of their surnames.
The 21-year-old and the 24-year-old each published a legal notice in the Los Angeles Daily Journal, in accordance with California law.
Brad Pitt breaks silence on kids' legal step
Brad Pitt, who recently went his brief relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, has aware about the kids' intentions but the extremism of Zahara and Maddox have closed all the doors of the possible reconciliation.
Speaking about the latest legal step, an insider close to the F1 star has revealed, "This is the result of a prolonged campaign of alienation of children against their parent."
"It's an incredibly sad reality, but it's not surprising after years of one parent weaponizing the children against the other one with no regard for the consequences," the tipster told the outlet.
Further details of Zahara and Maddox's legal step
Notably, Zahara published hers on Thursday, July 9th, while Maddox has printed his on Tuesday, July 7th, 2026.
According to the court documents, the 21-year-old Ethopian based girl has requested that her full legal name now be "Zahara Marley Jolie" while Maddox has asked thathis full legal name now be "Maddox Chivan Jolie."
Upcomoing court hearings of Zahara and Maddox
The respective requests are yet to be granted, but the next step is a hearing, and both the kids are scheduled to attend the proceedings separately, with Zahara attend on September 28th and Maddox will receive the court's verdict on September 14th of this year.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce
For those unaware, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finalized their long running divorce battle on December 30th, 2024, this saw concluding an eight-year legal battle that began when the Salt actress filed for divorce in September 2016.
Apart from the two, their all six kids have been estranged with the actor after a violent verbal and physical altercation on a private flight in September 2016, when the family was traveling from Chateau Miraval winery in France to Los Angeles.
The infamous exes shares six children Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.