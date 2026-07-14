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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Hailey Bieber outshines Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez with major achievement

Hailey Bieber flaunts her huge accomplishment after overshadowing Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Hailey Bieber outshines Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez with major achievement
Hailey Bieber outshines Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez with major achievement

Hailey Bieber has outshined Selena Gomez with a huge achievement.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 14, the American model proudly flaunted her major career achievement, outshining her husband, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

In the update, the Rhode founder reposted an Instagram post that showed “the most-searched beauty brands on Sephora.com so far this year.”

“RETAILBOSS ranked the top beauty brands driving organic search traffic to Sephora.com in H1 2026, revealing which labels are capturing the most consumer curiosity online,” it stated.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

The chart showed 11 beauty brands – including Rhode, Danessa Myricks Beauty, Kayali, Kerastase, Merit, Aestura, Dior, Eadem, Beauty of Joseon, The Ordinary, and Saie – with Hailey’s Rhode dominating the list with 593.9K searched.

However, her husband’s ex Selena Gomez’s beauty brand Rare Beauty, which has partnered with Sephora since its 2020 launch, failed to secure a spot among the chart’s 11 most-searched beauty brands.

About Rhode


Rhode is an American skincare brand founded by model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber in 2020.

Named after her middle name, the brand focuses on simple, everyday skincare products made to help achieve healthy, glowing skin, and quickly became popular through social media for its minimalist approach.

About Rare Beauty


Rare Beauty is a beauty brand launched by Selena Gomez in 2020. It offers makeup and beauty products designed to be easy to use and promote natural-looking skin.

Since its launch, the brand has collaborated with Sephora and become one of the world’s most popular celebrity beauty brands.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber relationship


Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were in an on-and-off-again relationship from December 2010 to March 2018.

After their breakup, the Sorry crooner began dating Hailey Bieber, with whom he tied the knot in late 2018 and welcomed his first and only child, son Jack Blues Bieber in 2024.

Meanwhile, Gomez began dating record producer Benny Blanco in June 2023 and got married to him in September 2025.

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