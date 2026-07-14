How much did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding cost?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding is making headlines as the lavish celebration’s staggering price tag has been revealed.
Esther Lee, editorial director at The Knot Worldwide, told Page Six the lavish celebration could cost nearly 1,000 times more than the average wedding in the United States.
"While the average American wedding sits at $34,000, according to The Knot Real Weddings Study, this production would've operated on a completely different scale," she said.
The wedding expert estimated that between $5 million and $10 million was spent on the venue alone, including extensive infrastructure, décor and production.
"For a high-profile celebrity wedding, privacy and logistics are more likely to dictate the first stages of planning," Esther explained.
She mentioned, "For Taylor and Travis, that meant finding an environment that allowed for total street closures and direct, private vehicle access, which is why Madison Square Garden was a prime choice for the couple on this momentous occasion."
"We estimate the decor and florals to be, at minimum, $5 million," she continued.
The expert noted, "Not to forget that custom draping and carpet installation had to transform the space entirely."
According to Esther, catering and guest logistics likely added another $2.5 million to $3 million to the bill.
Their custom Christian Dior wedding outfits reportedly added another $2 million to the overall cost, with the Lover singer's publicist, Tree Paine, later sharing additional details about the couple's attire in a post-wedding statement.
Lavish gifts and a raffle featuring designer handbags, Cartier watches and a vintage convertible also added to the cost.
Esther estimated the total wedding bill at between $20 million and $30 million.
Other media outlets have reported that the security fees for the special day could have cost up to $2 million.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly tied the knot on July 3, 2026, in a lavish ceremony at New York City's Madison Square Garden.
The high-profile celebration united stars from music, Hollywood and sports, with giant screens outside the venue displaying a playful "JUST T MARRIED!" message for the newlyweds.