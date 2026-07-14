Matt Damon calls 'The Odyssey' filming 'expedition' ahead of release 

Matt Damon is gearing up to grace the big screen as King Odysseus in The Odyssey, who will battle monsters and face dire conditions to return home to his wife and son, played by Anne Hathway and Tom Holland.
Talking to People, Matt highlighted the experience of travelling between Iceland, Italy, Scotland, Greece, and Morocco with IMAX cameras for the filming of Christopher Nolan's adaptation of an ancient Greek poem.
"It felt more like an expedition than a movie," said the 55-year-old, who filmed his third movie with Nolan following 2014's Interstellar and 2023's Oppenheimer.
Matt Damon on his phobias
He shared that while filming the Homer's epic, which included being lashed with fake rain by "two jet engines, like 737 engines", he had confronted several of his phobias.
"I worked through a lot of them on this one, definitely," he teased. "Claustrophobia was one, but I hope I'm on the other side of that one now."
Hollywood Journey of Matt Damon
Recalling how his acting days began, Matt talked about his long-time friend Ben Affleck, with whom his career kick-started.
"We were in our teens coming down to New York on the train or on the bus to audition for things, like The Mickey Mouse Club," Damon said.
The pair starred in 1997's Good Will Hunting, which launched them to stardom, as they won Oscars for screenwriting.
About 'The Odyssey'
Christopher Nolan has adapted the ancient Greek poem about a hero's quest to return home from war in The Odyssey.
The movie has been entirely filmed on IMAX film, becoming the first feature ever to be shot on IMAX 70mm film cameras.
However, his journey is far from simple, as the King spent 10 years lost at sea after blinding a cyclops and angering Poseidon.
The Odyssey is set to hit theatres on July 17, 2026.