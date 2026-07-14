Nickelback thrills with 11th album announcement, new song ‘Rattle the Cage’ release

Nickelback has sparked massive frenzy with a thrilling new announcement.
On Tuesday, July 14, the Canadian rock band ignited a buzz of anticipation among fans by announcing its return to the music scenes with 11th studio album, Everything Under the Sun.
Doubling the joy, the band also released the first single, Rattle the Cage, from the upcoming album, which is in collaboration with John 5.
“Are you ready to rattle the cage? Our new album ‘Everything Under The Sun’ is out everywhere October 30, listen to the new song “Rattle The Cage” NOW!!” excitedly announced Nickelback.
The post also included the upbeat new track playing in the background, elevating the excitement to a whole new level.
"This album has every side of the band on it,” said frontman Chad Kroeger, adding, "There are songs that hit as hard as anything we've ever done, songs that take chances and songs that remind us why we've been doing this together for so long."
He noted, “Rattle the Cage felt like the perfect way to kick the door open. It has the energy we’ve been feeding off every night onstage and we can’t wait for people to hear it.”
Fans’ reactions
Shortly after Nickelback’s exciting announcement, fans flooded the comments with their thrilled reactions.
“My GOD, this was just pure fire!” wrote a first, while another stated, “We are ready.”
A third added, “Just listened to the world premiere of Rattle the Cage…. WOW! LOVE IT!”
“Omggggg LISTENING ON SPOTIFY NOW AND IT'S AMAAAZING. OBSESSED <333,” stated a fourth.
Everything Under the Sun tracklist
The tracklist for Everything Under the Sun includes
Rattle the Cage (with John 5)
Bones for the Crows
I Already Know
Leave Me Behind
If I Don’t Go
Make Me Love You
Chasin’ Famous
Simple Song
Technicolor Steamboat
Lift Somebody Up
Bottled Dreams
Last Night was Fun