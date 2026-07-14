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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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RaeLynn seeks divorce from Joshua Davis after 10 years of marriage

The Country singer tied the knot with Joshua Davis in July 2015, and the pair share a daughter together

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
RaeLynn seeks divorce from Joshua Davis after 10 years of marriage
RaeLynn seeks divorce from Joshua Davis after 10 years of marriage

RaeLynn, the country star and The Voice alum, has filed for divorce from her husband Joshua Davis after more than a decade together.

As per court documents, the 32-year-old filed for the divorce on June 8 in Nashville, citing irreconcilable differences.

RaeLynn speaks out after taking steps to end marriage

On Tuesday, July 14, RaeLynn addressed the divorce in a statement shared on her Instagram account, noting that the decision to end her marriage was not easy.

"After much thought and prayer, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce," she wrote.

Josh and RaeLynn are parents to Daisy Rae, who will turn 5 in September.

She added, "As a working mom, I am committed to giving my daughter the love, stability, and support she will need while we navigate this next chapter together.


"I am grateful for the love and encouragement of my family, friends, and fans, and I respectfully ask for privacy as we move forward with grace and compassion."

About RaeLynn and Joshua Davis' romance

The Love Triangle singer and Joshua tied the knot in July 2015, three years after meeting in church.

In an interview with People, RaeLynn revealed that she slid into his DMs before they reconnected at a mutual friend's wedding.

"I'm so thankful that God gave me my person really at a young age," she said at the time. "I needed a solid person in my life — and he's easy on the eyes."


When they exchanged the vows, Joshua was working as a financial adviser but enlisted in the Army shortly after they tied the knot, which the She Chose Me singer said made them stronger.

Notably, RaeLynn asked that the court designate her the primary residential parent of their daughter. 

She listed her date of separation from Joshua Davis as the date of filing.

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